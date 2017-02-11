Protests at homeless spending cuts after man dies on streets of Birmingham

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A protest against cuts to support for the homeless, vulnerable and disabled is going ahead despite a partial u-turn by city council bosses.

Voluntary groups, charities and service users, under the Save Our Support banner, are set to lobby Labour run Birmingham City Council against a £5 million cut in the supporting people budget which pays for services to prevent vulnerable people - such as domestic violence victims, the disabled and recovering addicts - becoming homeless.

Campaigners have warned that cuts will lead to more rough sleeping on the streets and more pressure on emergency services and end up costing the city more in the long run.

A £10 million cut over two years had originally been proposed but the city council has halved this following earlier protests and a campaign by charities and organisations working with the homeless.

But this is not going far enough for the campaigners who are to stage a protest outside the Council House in Victoria Square on Tuesday, February 14 at 3pm.

A spokesman for Save Our Support said: “We welcome the reduction in the proposed cut to services. But councillors should be under no illusions that they have solved the problem or averted a crisis. A £5m cut in spending on these services means a reduction of 450 bedspaces that are needed to keep highly vulnerable people safe.

“That is potentially another 450 people with nowhere to go. The impact on rough sleeping in the city – which has already increased by 53 per cent in twelve months, even at current funding levels – is likely to be catastrophic.

“In addition, thousands of vulnerable people – those with learning disabilities, those with mental health problems, people fleeing domestic violence, and people battling addictions – will have the vital support that they require to live independently removed or reduced.

"This will only increase homelessness further. So today is still a very bleak day for the poorest and most vulnerable in our city.”

The group is asking for the council to postpone the cut for a year to allow them time to seek cost saving solutions which do not impact on the services.

The city council has managed to reduce its overall cuts by £7.5 million, partly by raising council tax by a further 1 per cent to raise £2.9 million and the remainder through borrowing to cover some pension deficit payments.

As revealed by the Birmingham Mail earlier this week as well as putting £5 million back into supporting people the council is also cancelling a £750,000 cut to the Birmingham Museum’s Trust and putting £1.2 million back into the parks budget.

A further £6.2 million will go to social care services and a further £2 million to the travel assist school transport service for disabled and vulnerable children and teenagers.

More than 100,000 citizens engaged with the budget consultation over the last two months.

Council leader John Clancy said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to have their say. We have listened to the concerns raised in the consultation process and we’ve responded by making significant changes to our initial spending plans, reducing a forecast £78 million cut to £70 million.

“We are proposing to halve the cuts we were planning to make in the Supporting People budget in 2018-19 and significantly reduce planned cuts in 2017-18 so that we can better protect vulnerable and older citizens. We’ve taken on board the huge importance Brummies rightly place on parks and museums.

“Birmingham citizens have spoken. We’ve listened, and will act.”

The final budget plan will go to the Labour cabinet for first approval on Tuesday, and then to the full council for final approval on Tuesday, February 28.