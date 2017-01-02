How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Protests at Birmingham’s New Street station as commuters face ticket price hike

  • Updated
  • By

Ticket increases described as “another kick in the teeth” for passengers

Grand Central's first year highlights
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Protests are planned at Birmingham's New Street rail station today as commuters face a big hike in ticket prices as fare rises come into force across the UK.

The increases have been described by public transport campaigners as “another kick in the teeth” for passengers.

Demos arranged by the trade union-backed Action for Rail will take place at more than 100 stations throughout the day, including in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter and Norwich.

The average rise of 2.3% came into force on January 2, although the figure varies between operators, with fares on Virgin Trains East Coast services up by 4.9%.

Labour Party analysis of ticket costs found that the average commuter is handing over £594 more for a season ticket than when the Conservatives came to power.

The party looked at prices on nearly 200 routes and found that some commuters are paying over £2,000 more to travel to work than in 2010.

It found the highest increase was a season ticket on Virgin Trains between Birmingham and London Euston, which will cost passengers £2,172 more in 2017 than 2010.

An annual ticket between Tame Bridge Parkway, near Walsall, and Nuneaton will be 43% higher, according to Labour.

A 12 month season ticket from Birmingham to Gloucester was £3,896 in January 2016 but is now £3,968. This works out as an increase of £72 and 1.8%.

The overall rise is the highest since January 2014, when fares increased by 2.8%.

Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Today’s fare rises are another kick in the teeth for long-suffering rail passengers.

“Many experienced a less frequent and more overcrowded service last year, and now they are required to pay more for the same this year. The whole fares system is completely unfair and its high time the Government overhauled it.”

Bruce Williamson, of independent campaign group Railfuture, said: “Our walk-on rail fares are already the most eye-watering in Europe, and with fuel duty frozen for motorists for the fifth year on the trot, it can’t be denied that people are being priced off the railways.”

According to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operators, around 97p in every pound paid by passengers goes back into running and improving services.

RDG chief executive Paul Plummer said: “Nobody wants to pay more to travel to work and at the moment in some places people aren’t getting the service they are paying for.

“However, increases to season tickets are set by government. Money from fares is helping to sustain investment in the longer, newer trains and more punctual journeys that passengers want.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Grand Central 'showing its age already'

Archiect Alejandro Zaera-Polo says New Street's atrium is starting to age already

Architect who originally designed landmark atrium but later walked out on the project says it is starting to 'sag' due to compromises

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Protests at Birmingham’s New Street station as commuters face ticket price hike
  2. Regional Affairs
    New Year's Honours List 2017 - County breakdown
  3. Health News
    Huge leap in people leaving A&E without being treated
  4. Regional Affairs
    Barbara Nice creator Janice Connolly is named in New Year's Honours list
  5. Local News
    Lordship titles for sale at under £20 - and the peers don't like it

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Business News
    New garden village coming to West Midlands
  2. Regional Affairs
    Protests at Birmingham’s New Street station as commuters face ticket price hike
  3. Food & Drink
    This is how much Birmingham's shopping and food scene has changed in less than a decade
  4. Monarch Airlines
    Review of 2016 - November: Legoland attraction coming to Birmingham, end of Monaco House and Monarch airport jobs
  5. Commercial Property
    What will Birmingham look like in 10 years' time?
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor