The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May has urged Birmingham City Council to end the bin strike and insisted: “We need to see that rubbish collected.”

Speaking as the Conservative conference got underway in Manchester, she said: “It is obviously a matter of deep concern that rubbish is piling up in the streets.”

But the Prime Minister defended West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, when she was asked whether the mayor should be trying to ensure bins were collected.

Mrs May insisted it was the council’s job to end the dispute.

Interviewed on the BBC’s Sunday Politics West Midlands, it wasn’t clear whether Mrs May was aware that the strike is currently off, at least temporarily.

She said: “People aren’t having their bins collected.

“But actually, this is a dispute between a Labour council, Birmingham City Council, and its employes. And it’s up to them to get down to solving this dispute,

“I think they need to recognise the impact that this has on local people.”

Mrs May said the Labour Party nationally had said it supported strikes.

She added: “We need to see this strike resolved. We need to see that rubbish collected.”#

Labour’s annual conference in Brighton last year heard a furious attack on Birmingham City Council, when a union leader condemned its handling of the bin strike.

Howard Beckett, assistant general secretary of trade union Unite, said Birmingham’s Labour-run council was imposing “austerity” on staff and had “reneged” on a deal to end the strike.

But Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, said the Tory-led administration that used to run the council, and the Conservative national government, are to blame for the strike.