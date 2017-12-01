The video will start in 8 Cancel

They were the unassuming prefabs designed to last just a decade as Britain recovered from the horrors of the Second World War.

But they are still going strong 70 years on – and have only improved with age.

Now Moseley’s pre-fabricated bungalows have been named alongside the opulence of Osborne House and Windsor Castle as some of Britain’s best homes.

The prefabs in Wake Green Road were picked by architect and TV presenter George Clarke as part of a scheme run by Historic England.

It said the bungalows were only meant to last for ten years but 16 units were awarded grade II-listed status in 1998.

A citation by the body said: “Birmingham was devastated by bombing during the Second World War, targeted for its manufacturing of planes, vehicles and arms.

“It was the second most heavily bombed city in the UK, with more than 12,000 homes destroyed.

“Over 4,000 temporary homes, or pre-fabs, were erected at sites across the city as part of the Temporary Housing (Emergency Factory Made Homes) programme.

“These detached pre-fab homes in Moseley were built from cream corrugated sheeting, with a corrugated pitched roof.

“They had two bedrooms, fitted kitchens and bathrooms, which were a novelty at the time, and they also had gardens to grow flowers and vegetables.”

“They survive, still lived in, 70 years on as a testament to and symbol of post-war recovery, innovation and optimism for a brighter future.”

The prefabs were highlighted in the homes and gardens category of Historic England’s History of England in 100 Places campaign.

Osborne House, Queen Victoria’s Isle of Wight home, was also on the list, alongside Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry next year.

Birmingham Conservation Trust plans to restore the prefabs and safeguard their long-term future.

Jane Hearn, of the Prefab Museum, which is dedicated to the accommodation form, said: “Mainly still lived in and cherished, it is great news the is willing to develop a conservation strategy to save them, involving The Prefab Museum, which is delighted to take part and bring its national expertise to help plan their long term future.

“Prefabs played a crucial role in the rebuilding of Britain after the Second World War and contributed so much to post-war recovery.”