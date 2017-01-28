How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Pollution tax could stop Birmingham building says construction industry group

Builders Merchants Federation opposes city council plans for a clean air zone in the city centre by 2020.

Midlands on alert over exceptionally high levels of air pollution
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Major building projects in Birmingham City Centre could be slowed down or stalled if plans for a clean air charge for heavy good vehicles and vans goes ahead.

The warning comes from construction industry group the Builders Merchants Federation which says the charges could increase costs and delays to projects like Paradise Circus, Curzon Street Station and Smithfield.

They warn this could have a knock on effect for the wider economy.

Birmingham City Council has been ordered by Government to introduce a clean air zone by 2020 to combat the dangerously high levels of vehicle pollution in the city centre. It is estimated 900 Brummies a year die prematurely as a result of poor air quality.

A clean air zone is a charge for heavy polluting commercial vehicles like HGVs, lorries, vans and coaches crossing the middle ring road into the city centre.

Private vehicles will not be charged but council bosses have not ruled out extending the scheme if pollution levels do not fall after it is introduced.

Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) West Midlands chairman Neil Lawrence said: “As a local resident and business owner of course I support the council’s intentions to make our air cleaner.”

Nitrogen dioxide levels are too high in Birmingham.

He said that the clean air zone will slow the local construction projects.

Mr Lawrence, who runs Gibbs and Dandy, added: “My business relies on HGV lorries and flatbed trucks to deliver our products to building sites and would welcome a conversation with the council to discuss alternatives to the access restrictions and penalty charges that are due to be imposed.

“Alternative measures could be just as effective at improving air quality.”

The Federation is calling for the council or Government to offer help to firms to replace older polluting vehicles with cleaner and greener lorries.

National BMF director John Newcomb added: “We question the fairness in allowing different cities to adopt different criteria, such as excluding private cars from the charges.

“We believe that instead of the proposed policy, better traffic management locally should be emphasised to bring about lower emissions’ levels, alongside steps to discourage the parking of diesel cars in zones.”

Previous Articles

Council accused of trying to sneak in Birmingham workplace parking tax

Labour cabinet member denies plans are being drawn up - but says it could be considered if Clean Air Zone fails to tackle the 'pollution public health disaster'

Most Read in News

Traffic on Sandpits as congestion builds with a new set of roadworks for the Paradise Circus development.
  1. Regional Affairs
    Pollution tax could stop Birmingham building says construction industry group
  2. Regional Affairs
    HS2 unveils new chief executive
  3. Regional Affairs
    We've been betrayed over school closure say parents
  4. Regional Affairs
    Council bosses warned over 'detrimental impact' of planned arts cuts
  5. Local News
    Nelly is a real diamond girl

Most Recent

Traffic on Sandpits as congestion builds with a new set of roadworks for the Paradise Circus development.

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of plans for new flats in Great Hampton Street
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory set for new life as apartments
  2. Regional Affairs
    Pollution tax could stop Birmingham building says construction industry group
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Post People
    The IoD hosts annual dinner at Warwick Castle
  5. Regional Affairs
    HS2 unveils new chief executive
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor