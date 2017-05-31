Polls are narrowing because voters 'have now seen the real Jeremy Corbyn', says Labour election chief

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Jeremy Corbyn’s election co-ordinator has hailed opinion polls showing the gap between Labour and the Conservatives is falling, saying: “There’s something happening in politics in this country.”

Ian Lavery said: “The recent narrowing in the polls is very encouraging.”

However, he stressed that “the only poll that really counts” is the general election on June 8.

It follows the publication of a new analysis from polling company YouGov which shows the Conservative Party could lose 20 seats and see its majority wiped out, while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour may gain 28 seats.

This would be a spectacular failure for Conservative leader Theresa May , who called a snap election in the hope of a landslide win.

Andy Commins Labour election co-ordinator Ian Lavery

However, other Labour politicians are privately sceptical about the suggestion that Labour will make any gains at all, with one describing the YouGov finding as “utter fantasy”.

Mr Lavery, Labour’s candidate for Wansbeck in Northumberland, said: “The only poll that matters is the general election on June 8th but the recent narrowing in the polls is very encouraging. It clearly represents the feeling on the doorstep, Labour’s manifesto has been received greatly by many who have had enough of cuts austerity and despair.

“The Labour Party are offering hope and an opportunity to transform the lives of millions of people many who feel left behind. The policies are a clear offer to the people in our communities.

“The electorate have now seen the real Jeremy Corbyn - a warm man with great passion who for generations has fought and campaigned for fairness, justice and equality.

“There’s something happening in politics in this country. We want the opportunity to deliver a brighter future for this country.”

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a General Election campaign visit to the Rivermead Leisure Centre in Reading.

Mr Lavery is one of two co-ordinators of Labour’s campaign, alongside Greater Manchester politician Andrew Gwynne.

Other Labour figures are less optimistic, and warn that voters do not want to see Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister.

The prospect of a hung Parliament could actually encourage some voters to support the Tories, one said.

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.

YouGov’s analysis puts the Tories on 310 seats, down from the 330 they went into the election campaign with, and 16 short of a majority.

Labour would get 257 seats, up from 229, the Liberal Democrats 10, up from the nine Tim Farron’s party held when the election was called, the SNP 50, the Greens one and Plaid Cymru three.

Those figures are from the model’s central estimate, which acknowledges a large range of variation.

A good night for the Tories could see Mrs May’s party pick up 345 seats, YouGov analysts say, a net gain of 15 but still well short of the kind of majority she would have hoped to secure following the decision to go to the country.

A bad night could see the Conservatives plummet to 274 seats.

The polling company says it is not making a prediction because many voters could change their minds in the closing days of a general election campaign.

Theresa May has insisted she has no regrets about calling a snap election despite plummeting poll ratings.

She told ITV News: “No. The only poll that matters is the one that takes place on June 8, and when June 8 comes the choice that people will have is actually the same as it was at the beginning of the campaign.”

Jeremy Corbyn insisted Labour could win a majority. Asked about the possibility of a hung Parliament, he told a press conference in Westminster: “I really believe that because what you would see outside is a very different story - the enthusiasm, the step-change, and the whole ambition of people to win this election for Labour, to elect a Labour government with a majority to carry out what will be an agenda that will radically improve the lives of so many people.”