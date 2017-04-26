How we use Cookies
West Midlands Mayor candidates back Polish citizens right to stay after Brexit

Three mayoral candidates tell Birmingham's Polish community they will fight for the rights of hard-working EU nationals to remain in UK

The 84,000 Poles living and working in Birmingham and the West Midlands should be guaranteed the right to stay after Brexit according to three leading mayoral candidates.

Conservative Andy Street, Labour’s Sion Simon and Liberal Democrat Beverley Nielsen made the pledge to fight and lobby Government for the rights of EU citizens to stay during an election debate at the Polish Millennium House in Digbeth.

The three have also pledged to meet Polish community within 100 days of the election if successful.

Elizabeth Kardynal of the Europeans Welfare Association CIC said: “We welcome this commitment from the leading mayoral candidates to lobby for guarantees of the rights of Poles who made West Midlands their home.

Sion Simon, Beverley Nielsen and Andy Street with debate host Jakub Krupa at Polish Millennium House in Digbeth

“Whoever will be elected Mayor on May 4th, the Polish community will work with them and all other communities to secure better, brighter future for West Midlands.”

Labour candidate Mr Simon said: “There is a worry [about Brexit], but I do not get a sense of panic.

“One of the very first things that should be done and it is shocking it still has not been properly done by the Conservative government is to say absolutely unequivocally to all EU citizens living now in the United Kingdom that they will be allowed to stay. End of, simple as that.”

Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen added: “People are very concerned [about their right to stay] and I think it is shocking that people who contribute such as the Polish community to our economy year after year, give far more than you get, are not recognised for that, that your status is not clarified immediately. It should be, and I am embarrassed that it is not frankly.

And finally Conservative Andy Street said that he has spoken to the Prime Minister about this and fully expects a guarantee to be given.

But added: “Bear in mind, we also need reciprocal guarantee for Britons working in Europe.”

He also highlighted the Poles as the largest European community here and said they are more entrepreneurial and aspirational than average and he would support their small businesses.

The wide-ranging debate also discussed investment in infrastructure, youth employment, education, and the impact of Brexit.

Piotr Goralik of the Polish Millennium House said: “We are delighted that all candidates have confirmed their willingness to engage with the community if elected, and very much look forward to welcoming the new mayor at the Polish Millenium House within their first 100 days.”

