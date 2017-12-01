Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham’s police bosses and politicians are calling for a council tax rise of almost ten per cent, plus extra Government funding to end the crisis in local law enforcement.

West Midlands Police currently charges a band D council tax payer £116 per year - the second lowest rate in the UK. But politicians have asked Government to allow a £10 per year per household increase.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has now joined Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson and a cross-party group of local MPs in demanding a better deal from the Government.

In a letter to policing minister Nick Hurd, the Conservative mayor Mr Street highlights the 27 per cent cut in Government funding for Britain’s second largest police force since 2010.

Central government grant for West Midlands Police has fallen by £145 million and the number of police officers has been cut by 2,000 during that period.

Meanwhile there has been a 14 per cent increase in recorded crime and ever greater demand for police resources to deal with anti-terrorism activities.

Mr Street said: “I have seen for myself how these pressures have left the force overstreched, with resources being moved into areas with the greatest challenges and the public feel the police are unable to prioritise responding to crimes such as burglary and car theft in other areas.”

The mayor also pointed out that West Midlands Police has been rated ‘outstanding’ for efficiency by HM Inspector of Constabulary. At £116 per year on an average home is has the second lowest police council tax charge in the country. Neighbouring Warwickshire charges households £191 per year.

He states that being allowed a modest £10 per household per year increase on the tax, about nine per cent, could help make a difference. But also requests the police should keep the extra money raised from council tax income without having it offset by reductions in Government grant, as it has in recent years.

Currently council tax increases are capped.

Finally he asks for the specific demands on West Midlands Police such as guns and gangs and counter terrorism activity to be recognised in a better Government grant next year.

His intervention comes after it was confirmed that the mayor and police and crime commissioner jobs will be merged at the 2020 election .

Labour Police Commissioner David Jamieson suggested it was about time the mayor joined his colleagues on the campaign.

He said: “I am glad that the Mayor has finally added his voice to my campaign on this, several months after MPs on a cross-party basis already have. These calls from the Mayor come after the Policing Minister strongly signalled last week that a better funding settlement will be on its way before Christmas.”

Last month the Home Office said that work has been undertaken to ‘better understand changes in police demand but also show how they can be more efficient’ and this would be considered in the settlement due in December.