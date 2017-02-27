Police under fire for saying they WON'T prosecute parents involved in horrific mutilation of children

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

West Midlands Police have come under fire for saying they won’t prosecute parents involved in the horrific mutilation of children.

The force issued a statement about female genital mutilation (FGM), the practice of cutting young girls’ genitals, on its official Twitter account.

It stated: “Education and safeguarding vulnerable girls is the focus. Prosecuting/jailing parents unlikely to benefit child.”

It comes months after furious MPs warned that the failure to prosecute horrific cases of female genital mutilation in Birmingham was “deplorable”.

Tweet by West Midlands Police about female genital mutilation

The Tweet has now been deleted. A later Tweet from a different West Midlands Police Twitter account said the force "WILL prosecute parents or cutters if in the child's best interests".

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said he would raise concerns with the force’s Chief Constable, David Thompson.

Mr Jamieson said: “FGM is child abuse and both myself and the public rightly expect West Midlands Police to arrest and prosecute those committing this most serious of crimes.

“Abuse will not be tolerated and it is absolutely right that the public has an increased expectation in the police to tackle complicated hidden crimes.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson

“I have made a huge investment in West Midlands Police’s Public Protection Unit with a focus on intervention, prevention and protection. Major strides have been taken to ensure identifying and responding to hidden crimes is a policing staple, with safeguarding part of everyone’s day-to-day business.

“I understand people’s concerns following a number of tweets from West Midlands Police’s Twitter accounts this weekend - and the general frustration at the lack of prosecutions nationwide. The tweets in question did not convey just how dedicated West Midlands Police is to tackling FGM nor official policy and I will be raising the matter with the Chief Constable.”

Police say 'education is the key'

West Midlands Police have now issued a statement insisting they take "a tough stance" on FGM, but it does not directly address the issue of whether they prosecute when possible.

Detective Inspector Wendy Bird, West Midlands Police force lead on FGM, said: "The vast majority of girls and women affected by FGM living in this country today had the act performed in their country of origin before they came to England. We do not have any power or jurisdiction over these countries so prosecution for offences is impossible.



"However we continue to lead the way in the use of new FGM Protection Orders to safeguard women and girls thought to be at risk. If a victim is identified we safeguard other children within the family and potentially any unborn children.



"Until the Serious Crime Act of 2015 we did not have any powers to protect girls taken abroad who weren’t British nationals, however the new legislation gives us extra jurisdiction over girls who are ‘habitually resident’ in the UK and has created an offence of failing to protect a child from FGM anywhere in the world.



“Education is key to tackle FGM: we need to continue raising awareness, to stress it’s illegal, and let girls and women know how we can help."

West Midlands UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge said he found it "concerning" that there "might be a situation where police do not take action against someone guilty of this disgusting crime."

He said: "The West Midlands include areas which have a high proportion of ethnic minorities so whilst I am pleased West Midlands Police have someone focused on stopping this barbarism and dealing with the criminals who mutilate the genitals of children I want to know that people are not let off claiming the victims someone would be better off without them being prosecuted."

An NSPCC spokesman said: “We must not forget FGM is child abuse and a crime and it must be dealt with accordingly by the courts.

“Although it may be upsetting for a child, prosecutions are sometimes necessary and can act as a deterrent to others.

“However, prosecution is not the only answer and, if we are to prevent this abuse from happening in the first place, sensitive work must be done with communities to help them understand the devastating impacts FGM has on a child.”

More than 400 cases of FGM a year in Birmingham

NHS figures showed there were 436 cases of FGM reported in Birmingham in the 12 months from April 2015 to March 2016,

Female genital mutilation involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia such as the clitoris, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

It often takes place during school holidays, with girls being taken overseas for the procedure to be carried out.

MPs condemned failure to prosecute

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police David Thompson.

The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee, which includes Walsall North MP David Winnick (Lab), has accused agencies such as the police and prosecution service of failing to protect Birmingham girls.

In a report published in September 2016, the Committee said: “In Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham alone, 1,500 cases of FGM were recorded over the last five years, with doctors seeing six patients who have undergone the procedure each week. There seems to be a chasm between the amount of reported cases and the lack of prosecutions.

“Someone, somewhere is not doing their job effectively.”

MPs added: “While agencies play pass the parcel of responsibility, young girls are being mutilated every hour of every day. This is deplorable. We wish to see more prosecutions brought and convictions secured. This barbaric crime which is committed daily on such a huge scale across the UK cannot continue to go unpunished.”

MP David Winnick.

The MPs said: “FGM is not a religious or cultural rite of passage that deserves protection. When it is inflicted on a woman, it is a horrific crime. When it is inflicted on a girl, it is violent child abuse.”