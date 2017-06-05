Blaming police cuts for rise in terror threat is 'ill-informed sniping' says Tory Chancellor

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Chancellor Phillip Hammond has dismissed claims that Government cuts to policing have left the country less safe as ‘ill informed sniping’.

But the former Defence Secretary has also warned that we may never be able to ‘eliminate the threat of terrorism and extremism completely’ although more will done to reduce the threat.

He was challenged over the cuts to firearms officers - including a reduction in the West Midlands from 443 in 2009 to 389 last year, as well as the wider cuts to police numbers.

The claims come after the London Bridge terror attack in which seven people have died and dozens more were injured.

Many have blamed reductions in neighbourhood policing which they say allow officers to build trust in communities and increase the chances of spotting early signs of radicalisation.

“I think this is ill-informed sniping. We’ve protected counter-terrorism policing. I was Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary, I’ve sat in many, many of these meetings discussing these issues.

I’m quite confident that we have always resourced the areas which need to be resourced in order to keep the country safe from terrorism and the Prime Minister has confirmed again this morning that we will protect the counter-terrorism budget.

“We’ve always recognised this is a constant battle, the security forces, the police forces, the intelligence services are constantly working to uncover and disrupt plotting by Islamist extremists and we cannot expect that we will ever eliminate this threat completely.

Birmingham Mail Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond with Birmingham Mail editor Marc Reeves

But obviously we will want to look very carefully at what has happened over the last few weeks where we’ve seen a surge of what look like copycat type attacks and how we can be even more effective in the future.

"We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that, appalling though these attacks have been, our emergency services have also very effectively intervened and disrupted and intercepted many, many other plots that would have claimed many, many lives had they gone ahead.”

The Prime Minister set out clearly in her statement it’s about closing down unregulated space, and that could be in parts of our community where people turn a blind eye to what is going on, it can be on the internet, it can be in ungoverned countries - bits of Libya, Syria for example where extremist ideas and techniques can take hold. In all of those areas we must do more.

Mr Hammond, visited the Birmingham Mail’s Fort Dunlop office with Conservative candidate for Erdington Robert Alden ahead of Thursday’s general election.

Police officers on the streets of London close to London Bridge where three terrorists attacked on Saturday night

Asked why Labour was having a good campaign Mr Hammond said: “For all his acquisition of a new suit through the campaign, Jeremy Corbyn is not able to provide strong leadership, he is not able to provide security because of his ambivalence about terrorism. And he will not be able to negotiate a good Brexit deal for Britain.”

The Chancellor also denied that the Government have performed u-turns on dementia care and tax rises saying that they are the only party with realistic spending plans and solutions to difficult challenges like social care and Brexit.