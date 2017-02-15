How we use Cookies
Pledge to create £1m fund to battle drugs and crime

  • Updated
  • By

Labour's mayoral candidate  Siôn Simon says it is part of his plan to tackle 'everyday crime' if he is elected in May

Sion Simon on crime and funding cuts to Police forces in the West Midlands
A new £1 million fund to tackle drug and crime will be set by the Labour West Midlands mayor if elected later this year.

It is the latest pledge from Labour candidate Siôn Simon who is placing the war on "everyday crime" at the centre of his campaign.

He is teaming up with the West Midlands Police Commissioner David Jamieson to put £1 million on the table for a new drugs and gangs task force if he is installed in the mayor's office in May.

Mr Simon will also demand new powers from London to tackle the scourge of crime.

He said: "Unreported gang and drug-related crimes, or so-called everyday crime, needn't be a reality for us.

"But we can't rely on politicians in London who tell us crime isn’t going up.

"Because, for many people I speak to across the West Midlands, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"With a new West Midlands mayor, someone from here who understands the problems that we face, we can finally do something about it. It's time for us to get tough on crime."

He said the task force would limit the supply of young people to gangs and drug dealers by creating initiatives and activities to prevent them being tempted by a life of crime.

He said: "We need to find diversions for these at-risk young people before they are drawn into gangs and crime."

Last week, he also pledged to defend police numbers in the region.

Police commissioner David Jamieson set up a gangs and violence commission to look into the issue and the task force will follow through on its recommendations.

Mr Simon is one of five candidates currently bidding to become West Midlands mayor.

