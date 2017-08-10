Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dutch and Japanese consortium has won the battle to run key Birmingham rail services including the Cross City Line until 2026 it has been announced.

West Midlands Train Ltd, a consortium of Abellio, East Japan Railway Company and Mitsuii & Co Ltd, has pledged £1 billion investment in services across the region in its bid.

Key elements of the bid include free wi-fi on all services, 20,000 extra seats for rush hour passengers in Birmingham and 100 new carriages on an extended Cross City Line.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “We want to see a new golden era for our local trains and today’s announcement is an important step towards that.

“Having the ability to use our local knowledge and understanding to shape what West Midlands Trains will deliver for passengers and businesses has been a real game changer.

“When it comes to our local train services we have not had this level of local influence and management before and it fits with the wider powers and responsibilities currently being transferred from Whitehall to the West Midlands.

“The result of this influence is that we will see West Midlands Trains deliver more of the services that passengers want including earlier and later weekday services and more trains on Sundays.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling added: “We are improving the whole travelling experience with lie train crowding information, compensation for people delayed by 15 minutes and above and better value tickets for part-time workers.

”This shows we are delivering on our commitment to build a railway that works for everyone.”

The Abellio group beat off competition from Govia, the company which currently runs the London Midland franchise. The new franchise covers services across the West Midlands, as well as trains from London Euston to Crewe and from Liverpool to Birmingham.

Dominic Booth, Managing Director of Abellio UK, said: “We are delighted to have been announced as preferred bidder for the West Midlands franchise, driving growth in one of the most exciting regions in the country. We will be investing nearly £1 billion into the network, delivering new trains, better stations and a whole host of other benefits for passengers.”

Key plans include