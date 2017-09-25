Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highways England is calling for the public to their say on a new £282 million project aimed at easing congestion around one of the region's most notorious bottlenecks.

Transport chiefs are currently investigating plans to build a 1.5-mile dual carriageway off the M42 in Solihull as part of a wider project to tackle congestion near to Birmingham Airport.

Members of the public have less than three weeks to get involved in the consultation and give their feedback before the project moves to the next design stage.

The scheme would see a link road constructed to the west of Bickenhill between the A45 Clock Interchange and a new exit on the M42 south of junction six near Solihull Road (see map below).

This new junction would allow access to the NEC and airport for vehicles travelling north only on the M42 after junction five.

There are also plans to improve traffic flow at the junction six roundabout with dedicated left turn links between the M42 and A45 at the NEC and the north east side of the roundabout.

Highways England will also be undertaking other improvement works to this roundabout, Clock Interchange and the section of the A45 between the two sites.

New local roads are also proposed around Catherine de Barnes Lane and St Peters Lane.

Junction six of the M42 is renowned for its traffic problems as it serves the airport, the NEC complex, including Resorts World and Genting Arena, and the National Motorcycle Museum as well as connecting to the A45 Coventry Road.

The high-speed rail line HS2 will also have a station when it opens in 2026 at the UK Central development nearby.

Construction is expected to start in 2020 and completion is due in 2023.

Comments on the project can be submitted online here - the deadline is October 13.