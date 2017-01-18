Why plan to axe all Birmingham park keepers has been changed

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

BIRMINGHAM parks chiefs are backtracking on proposals to axe all of the city’s 30 park keepers – just hours before public consultation ends.

Details of a £2.8 million cut in parks funding, which included major redundancies in parks staff, have been revealed by Liberal Democrat councillors.

They feature alongside fewer flower beds, less grass cutting, and verges in non-residential areas left to grow wild.

But last night, Labour parks chief Lisa Trickett described the proposals as only a “worst case scenario”.

She added that, following talks with park volunteer and user groups, staffing cuts are unlikely to be so drastic when the budget is finalised next month.

Proposed cuts included the axing of ALL 30 park keepers and the closure of four out of six ranger stations, leaving only bases in Sutton Park and the Lickey Hills.

The council also wants to halve the number of maintained flower beds in parks, and reduce grass cutting by one-fifth, under plans to save £2.8 million from the annual parks budgets.

Further proposals would see grass verges and central reservations in non-residential areas no longer being cut.

Following talks with the Birmingham Open Spaces Forum – the umbrella organisation for friends of parks and volunteer groups – Coun Trickett said the job cuts will not be going through in full.

A key issue is that park keepers or paid staff support the work of an army of volunteers who clean up and look after parks – something which would also be lost if they were scrapped.

“The cuts were something we put forward to balance the budget, not something we want to do,” she said. “But we have heard the message loud and clear – we know how much the parks and staff are valued – and are using the consultation process to look at how we can best keep the service.”

Her comments follow criticism from opposition councillors and park groups about the extent of proposed cuts.

Lib Dem leader Jon Hunt, councillor for Perry Barr, said: “The scale of the cutbacks proposed in the parks service is truly shocking.

“Birmingham – and certainly my area – has benefited in recent years from an explosion of friends of parks groups. It would be even more detrimental if these groups end up being demoralised and we lose their unpaid service in making this city a decent place to live.”

Public consultation on the 2017/18 budget proposals ends today, January 18.