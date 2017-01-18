How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Why plan to axe all Birmingham park keepers has been changed

  • Updated
  • By

Proposal to cut £2.8m funding including all 30 city park keepers was a 'worst case scenario' says council chief

Cannon Hill Park Birmingham 2016
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

BIRMINGHAM parks chiefs are backtracking on proposals to axe all of the city’s 30 park keepers – just hours before public consultation ends.

Details of a £2.8 million cut in parks funding, which included major redundancies in parks staff, have been revealed by Liberal Democrat councillors.

They feature alongside fewer flower beds, less grass cutting, and verges in non-residential areas left to grow wild.

But last night, Labour parks chief Lisa Trickett described the proposals as only a “worst case scenario”.

She added that, following talks with park volunteer and user groups, staffing cuts are unlikely to be so drastic when the budget is finalised next month.

Proposed cuts included the axing of ALL 30 park keepers and the closure of four out of six ranger stations, leaving only bases in Sutton Park and the Lickey Hills.

The council also wants to halve the number of maintained flower beds in parks, and reduce grass cutting by one-fifth, under plans to save £2.8 million from the annual parks budgets.

Further proposals would see grass verges and central reservations in non-residential areas no longer being cut.

Following talks with the Birmingham Open Spaces Forum – the umbrella organisation for friends of parks and volunteer groups – Coun Trickett said the job cuts will not be going through in full.

A key issue is that park keepers or paid staff support the work of an army of volunteers who clean up and look after parks – something which would also be lost if they were scrapped.

“The cuts were something we put forward to balance the budget, not something we want to do,” she said. “But we have heard the message loud and clear – we know how much the parks and staff are valued – and are using the consultation process to look at how we can best keep the service.”

Her comments follow criticism from opposition councillors and park groups about the extent of proposed cuts.

Perry Barr councillor Jon Hunt

Lib Dem leader Jon Hunt, councillor for Perry Barr, said: “The scale of the cutbacks proposed in the parks service is truly shocking.

“Birmingham – and certainly my area – has benefited in recent years from an explosion of friends of parks groups. It would be even more detrimental if these groups end up being demoralised and we lose their unpaid service in making this city a decent place to live.”

Public consultation on the 2017/18 budget proposals ends today, January 18.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

The cuts Birmingham City Council is making this year

More money raised from car parks, funerals, advertising and commercial waste while cuts to parks, museums, the foreign desk and a war on red tape will save millions

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Where are Birmingham bus lane enforcement cameras going to be installed?
  2. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands museums to share £325,000 of grants
  3. Regional Affairs
    Employers warn Theresa May's Brexit speech hasn't answered their questions
  4. Health News
    Care workers in Birmingham take NINE TIMES as many sick days as average UK worker
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why Brum's child protection service will not be run by social workers

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Where are Birmingham bus lane enforcement cameras going to be installed?
  2. Commercial Property
    Eastside masterplan in line for national award
  3. Creative
    Kirstie Allsopp's Handmade Fair calls on Rewired PR
  4. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands museums to share £325,000 of grants
  5. Business News
    Bellpenny continues deals with EFG acquisition
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor