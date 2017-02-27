Payoff agreed as Birmingham City Council's chief executive leaves

Birmingham City Council has agreed a payoff with its £180,000 a year chief executive Mark Rogers who will officially leave the authority this Tuesday.

Details of the deal remain confidential but it is likely to be a substantial six-figure sum as council bosses try to move on quickly.

It is believed he was asked to go by Labour council leader John Clancy as the council had failed to deliver £49 million promised savings last year although there is also speculation that Government put pressure on the authority over Mr Rogers outspoken criticism of its austerity budget cuts.

An council spokesman said: “The city council can confirm that Mark Rogers will be taking early retirement from the organisation with effect from February 28, 2017.

“We expect an interim chief executive will be in post shortly afterwards and have begun the search process.

“The recruitment process for a permanent chief executive will also commence shortly, with the successful candidate to take office as soon as is practicably possible.”

It added that strategic director for change Angela Probert will be acting as chief executive until the successor is appointed. The chief executive of Doncaster council Jo Miller, credited with turning it around, has been strongly linked with the role.

Mr Rogers also sent an email to staff.

He said: “I wanted you to be the first to know that I am moving on from my role here as Chief Executive. I am sorry that news of the discussions I have had in recent days with the leadership has leaked out and that was not possible.

“I know that this will all come as a bit of a surprise, but after three years now is the time for someone else to move the council forward into its next phase.

He added: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and I know that you will continue the improvement and transformation journey that is underway.”