Midland MP Sajid Javid declared that Britain was "the best country in the world" in a patriotic speech.

Mr Javid, Conservative MP for Bromsgrove in Worcestershire and the Local Government Secretary, declared his love for Shakespeare, cricket and the NHS as he said he was lucky to have been born British.

The outpouring of praise for his country came at the end of a speech about the Government's Budget, delivered by Chancellor Phillip Hammond on Wednesday.

Mr Javid, whose parents were immigrants from Pakistan, told MPs: "When I look at the world that my parents grew up in - no electricity, no plumbing, and my mother was not even allowed to go to school - it reminds me again just how lucky I am to have been born British; how lucky we all are to have been born Britis

"We have one of the world’s biggest, most successful economies. We speak the language of global business, the language of the world wide web - the world wide web that we invented.

"We are home to more Nobel prize winners than every country bar one. Our legal system is the most respected in the world. We are unrivalled in art, culture and the creative industries.

"The NHS is the envy of countless nations. We have given the world everything from the steam engine to Shakespeare and even the glorious game of cricket.

"We may not be the biggest or the brashest, but Britain is, without doubt, the best country in the world in which to work, play, learn and live.

"A country with an incredible history, and an amazing future still to come."