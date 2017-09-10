The bins strike in Birmingham rolls on this week - but some of you lucky Brummies can expect a visit.

Homeowners have been warned to expect their rubbish collected every fortnight under Birmingham City Council's plan to deal with the walkouts.

In the week to come, homeowners in Nechells, Harborne and Sutton Coldfield are among those to expect their rubbish to be collected.

Meanwhile, there is no end in sight to the bitter industrial dispute with the Unite union warning dustmen could be out until next year.

The tables below show the plan for bin collections in weeks to come...

Rubbish piles up in Alum Rock due to the bin strike

Next week (commencing September 11)

Monday Nechells Billesley Lozells & East Handsworth Hodge Hill
Tuesday Nechells Harborne Sutton Vesey Sparkbrook
Wednesday Nechells Harborne Sutton Vesey Sparkbrook
Thursday Nechells Edgbaston Stockland Green South Yardley
Friday Edgbaston Stockland Green South Yardley

Some stage this week: Selly Oak, Erdington and Bordesley Green

Week commencing September 18

Monday Ladywood Weoley Sutton New Hall Sheldon
Tuesday Ladywood Weoley Sutton New Hall Sheldon
Wednesday Ladywood Kings Norton Kingstanding Springfield
Thursday Ladywood Kings Norton Kingstanding Springfield
Friday Northfield Tyburn Acocks Green

Some stage this week: Perry Barr