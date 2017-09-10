The video will start in 8 Cancel

The bins strike in Birmingham rolls on this week - but some of you lucky Brummies can expect a visit.

Homeowners have been warned to expect their rubbish collected every fortnight under Birmingham City Council's plan to deal with the walkouts.

In the week to come, homeowners in Nechells, Harborne and Sutton Coldfield are among those to expect their rubbish to be collected.

Meanwhile, there is no end in sight to the bitter industrial dispute with the Unite union warning dustmen could be out until next year.

The tables below show the plan for bin collections in weeks to come...

Next week (commencing September 11)

Monday Nechells Billesley Lozells & East Handsworth Hodge Hill Tuesday Nechells Harborne Sutton Vesey Sparkbrook Wednesday Nechells Harborne Sutton Vesey Sparkbrook Thursday Nechells Edgbaston Stockland Green South Yardley Friday Edgbaston Stockland Green South Yardley

Some stage this week: Selly Oak, Erdington and Bordesley Green

Week commencing September 18

Monday Ladywood Weoley Sutton New Hall Sheldon Tuesday Ladywood Weoley Sutton New Hall Sheldon Wednesday Ladywood Kings Norton Kingstanding Springfield Thursday Ladywood Kings Norton Kingstanding Springfield Friday Northfield Tyburn Acocks Green

Some stage this week: Perry Barr