Parents in tears over 9/11 classes says head teacher

AN inner-city Birmingham head teacher says he has seen parents in tears after taking them through classes on the 9/11 terror attacks.

Kamal Hanif, from Waverley School in Bordesley Green, was speaking as the Since 9/11 charity came to Birmingham to launch its education pack to help teachers bring the horrific events of 2001 and its repercussions into the classroom.

Three years ago Mr Hanif was battling the Trojan Horse plotters’ attempts to infiltrate his school and promote their hard-line Islamist views in the classroom and says he still receives criticism and abuse online from both Islamists and the Far Right.

Mr Hanif was joined at the launch conference at the Hilton Metropole Hotel by TV historian and the charity’s patron Simon Schama and Government education minister Lord Nash - both keen to see 9/11 remembered and understood by children.

He said: “I still get targeted. More from outside the school, and the far right.”

Historian Simon Schama at the Since 9/11 launch in Birmingham

He said it was important that schools do not shy away from sensitive issues. The program looks at the back drop to Islamic terrorism going back to the First World War and takes the repercussions up to the present day - the rise of ISIS and Far Right terrorism from the Anders Breivik mass slaughter in Norway to the Paris shootings.

“A lot of people, including young teachers who were only five or six at the time, have heard only one part of the story of 9/11, including the conspiracy theories, the hate and the prejudice. These resources provide the facts and gives the teachers the confidence to manage those difficult discussions around prejudice, race, religion in a safe way.”

To deal with parents concerns he held some workshops. “We had some parents in tears, they were saying they never knew half of this,” Mr Hanif said.

Kamal Hanif at Weverley School

He was backed by historian Simon Schama, known for his History of Britain series, who is an official supporter of the Since 9/11 charity.

Mr Scharma said it is important that people, particularly children, are open to different views and interpretations - particularly as the world has become more divided - with both Islamists and the Far Right capitalising on that polarisation.

He said as a Jewish resident of New York and outspoken critic of President Trump he has received vicious attacks online including being sent a picture of his head photoshopped in a gas oven on Holocaust Memorial Day.

“I used to be very thin skinned, no longer,” he said.

He added: “The world is dividing very swiftly into people who really ultimately only want to live alongside people who look like them, sound like them, pray like them, eat like them, and those who are prepared to be neighbours.

“But whether we like it or not the world is ever more interconnected ecologically, digitally in every way which really counts. We don’t have the luxury, without the danger of incredible friction or conflict, of separating ourselves into mutually fearful, hostile and suspicious groups.”

He said he is worried that too many people only listen to the views of those they agree with, whether its the social media bubbles of like-minded people, or the student campuses who refuse to give platforms to other views.

“An indispensable element of supporting our civic free culture is that we listen to people who are not like us and who disagree with us and that we learn to argue with each other without the obligation of killing each other,” he said.