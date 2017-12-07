Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of teenagers violently murdered on the streets of Birmingham have told how they never achieve closure or move on.

But Alison Cope and Darren Leville, who both lost 18-year-old sons, have said that a new Birmingham Gang Violence report and give them hope that things can change.

The report, which has taken more than a year to compile taking evidence from both gangsters and victims, was launched in response to a steady rise in gun, knife and gang crime in the city and £2 million has been set aside to implement its recommendations.

Darren Laville told how his son Kenichi Phillips was shot and killed last year and the trauma of going through five court cases and constant reminders of the family’s loss. Not least the birth of Kenichi’s own son four months after the murder.

He said: “630 days ago my son was shot and killed with no just cause. He was 18 years old.”

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

“I never thought this would happen to my family, I thought he would do great things.”

Mr Laville also outlined the sequence of events, the arrests, police appeals and court trials and how they may face the prospect of appeals or further arrests as the net widens.

“As a parent you are often greeted with ‘good news about the convictions, at least you can have closure’. What a cliche. The reality is five trials with convictions may bring a slight sense of justice but they will never bring closure.”

He also hit out at victim blaming - the assumption that it was gang related or to do with drugs.

He said: “It appears to be ok to make those sort of claims about children.” He called for the cycle of violence to end.

Alison’s son Joshua Ribera, who was also known as rapper Depzman, was stabbed in 2013 outside Selly Oak’s TC’s nightclub.

She told the audience of police, community leaders and residents groups, reformed gangsters and parents at the Villa Park launch about the impact of the murder.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

“When you lose a child they don’t just die, you die. You spend your life panicking, anxious, scared, lonely. The loneliness is a massive problem.”

She told how Joshua’s body became the property of the state, how she had to take identification to court to prove he was hers.

She said: “You have to pick the underwear they wear in that coffin, the aftershave they wear. You are told about the cuts over their body. Then they are put in the coffin and you never see them again.”

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

She told the audience that the report is about saving the lives of children in the West Midlands warning that the other children they walk past might be carrying a knife or even a gun.

The event also heard startling accounts from a former gangster who has turned to mentoring and youth work.

Tanayah Sam, who has been to prison for armed robbery, said: “I was once a young person who was arrogant and naïve. I thought I wouldn’t get caught and could be a successful criminal.”

He described how it is difficult to break free from a life of crime and called for young criminals to be given the chance to improve the behaviour, get a job and prove themselves.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

And Matthew Popo, who has been working to help youngsters at risk of gang activity, said: “In 2010 I decided I was going to be one of these. I wanted to be the dude with the big swinging chain and the nice trainers. You want these things because you don’t have that.

“How do we get it - from illegal and illicit means.”