Ofsted inspector to lead Birmingham academy chain

Ninestiles Academy Trust recruits Catherine Anwar to take over as chief executive

A senior inspector with the Government's education watchdog Ofsted is to take over a chain of academy schools.

Catherine Anwar will become the new chief executive of the Ninestiles Academy Trust which runs seven schools in Birmingham and Solihull.

She will commence the post on May 1 and take over from Martyn Collin, who was appointed as interim chief executive in October following the departure Christine Quinn when she became the schools' commissioner for the West Midlands.

In her role at Ofsted, Ms Anwar has led focused reviews of multi-academy trusts and inspections of complex academies and free schools.

Currently, she has responsibility for quality assurance of Ofsted inspections in London.

Prior to joining Ofsted, Ms Anwar worked in a wide range of schools, including serving for eight years as head teacher in Hampshire.

She said: "The trust is facing an exciting new chapter, with plans in place which will see it merge with Sixth Form College Solihull, creating the first multi-academy trust of its kind in the UK.

"I look forward to helping navigate the trust on its journey and directing its ambitious plans to expand and prosper."

Trust chairman Bob Fear added: "We are absolutely delighted to have appointed Catherine and we look forward to working with her as the trust continues to grow and develop.

"We are confident that her combined passion and extensive experience will ensure that we continue to raise standards across our trust."

