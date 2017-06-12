How we use Cookies
The number of people failing UK citizenship tests in Birmingham - would you pass?

Exclusive figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws show a total of 1,031 people took the test in Sandwell in 2016

Twitter reacts to General Election 2017 result
More than half of the people taking the British citizenship test in Sandwell failed last year - one of the highest proportions in the country.

Of those, 574 - or 56% - failed.

Passing the citizenship test, also known as the “Life in the UK” test, is one of the criteria for becoming a British citizen or settling in the UK.

You must also have spent a certain period of time in the country, pass an English language test, and not have any criminal convictions.

The test includes questions on a range of aspects of British culture and history.

You can give it a go below.

People who failed can take the test over and over again but each attempt to pass the test costs £50.

Across England as a whole, 125,925 tests were taken in 2016, with 36% of people failing.

Birmingham saw the second highest percentage failing in the area.

Of the 5,006 who took the test there, 2,590 (52%) failed to make the grade.

Dudley was next, with 50% of people failing out of the 353 who took the test.

People in Solihull did best. Only 45 out of 173 people failed, a quarter.

The test was taken far fewer times in England in 2016 than it was in 2015, when it was taken 164,702 times.

Across West Midlands as a whole, the proportion of people failing the test is actually going down.

Some 47% of people failed in 2016 compared to 51% in 2015.

The Life in the UK tests has 24 questions that must be completed within 45 minutes and the applicant needs to get at least 75% of questions right to pass.

