Northfield MP calls for new approach to politics after election win

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Labour’s Richard Burden held his Northfield seat with a majority of 4,667 and said there needed to be “greater co-operation and less confrontation in politics.”

The seat, which was identified as a key target for the Conservatives and number 26 on the national hit list, was secured for another term for Labour.

The MP, who has held Northfield since 1992, saw off a challenge from Tory candidate Meg Powell-Chandler, after securing 53 per cent of the vote to her 42 per cent.

Mr Burden polled 23,596 votes to 18,929 from Powell-Chandler.

Both the Greens and the Lib Dems lost their deposits, with 864 and 959 votes respectively.

Speaking after the win Mr Burden said: “It was a tremendous result. Let us remember that the Conservatives thought they had Northfield in the bag and they didn’t. We increased our majority.

Birmingham Mail Richard Burden

“I refused to accept we had won until it was all over. I think a big part of the win is that people in Northfield and around the country, have objected to being taken for granted by Prime Minister’s and Governments.

“She called this election not because it was needed, she very transparently called it because she thought it was in the interests of the Conservative Party and she thought she could get a big majority.

“She thought the people of Great Britain would give her a blank cheque to do whatever she wanted to do. People don’t like being taken for granted and they have shown that in the ballot box tonight.

“I also think the kind of campaign we ran was important. We said it was about electing a local MP to represent them in Parliament.

“The Labour Party will come out of this stronger and more united. Theresa May thought she was going to wipe out Labour and it hasn’t happened.

“We were clear before the election that we did not want formal agreements with other parties, but there is nothing wrong with parties co-operating on things they agree with and that’s the kind of politics I have always advocated.

“There is room for greater co-operation and less confrontation in our politics. Maybe tonight’s result will allow that to happen more.”

Mr Burden’s result was announced at Birmingham Town Hall just before 3am.

Birmingham Northfield has been represented by a Labour MP since 1992.