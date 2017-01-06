These Birmingham museums could close this year - £500,000 funding cut to hit city

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huge spending cuts could see Birmingham's history closed to the public by the end of the year.

It is feared NINE centres could face the axe including Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and ThinkTank.

The warning comes from the Birmingham Museums Trust, which runs many of the museums and historic houses across the city.

The threat comes from the city council plans to make £500,000 funding cuts this year.

Staff are now drawing up worst-case scenarios for the funding cut which could include:

cuts in opening hours

staff cuts

increased admission charges

exhibitions mothballed

and even the full closure of some sites

Regular free entry to the Museum and Art Gallery could be under threat. Sub-letting spaces could also be considered.

So bosses have launched an online petition and campaign urging council bosses to reconsider the funding deal ahead of next month’s budget setting meeting.

The sites at risk

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

Thinktank Science Museum

Aston Hall

Blakesley Hall

Museum of the Jewellery Quarter

Actor Anna Piper from Pattern 23 Theatre Company at a dress rehearsal for a series of special promenade drama performances at the Museum of the Jewellery Quarter, Hockley.

Sarehole Mill

Soho House

Weoley Castle

Museum Collection Centre

If the cut goes through it means the subsidy will have been slashed from £7 million five years ago to £2.4 million next year.

It has replaced much of the shortfall through generating extra income, commercial sponsorship, increase use of volunteers - around 700 people give free time each year and the loans of exhibits, such as the celebrated Staffordshire Hoard, to other museums.

Museum Trust director Ellen McAdam said: “We understand the city is in a difficult position, but with cuts as severe as these we have no option but to look at reductions in service across all our sites.

“We want to ensure that Birmingham remains a leading city for arts and culture, and continues to thrive.

"Birmingham Museums Trust is one of the city’s success stories and we believe that it is vital that Birmingham’s great museums and collection should continue to receive the investment they need so that we can build on this achievement.

“In the face of continued funding reductions, our visitor numbers and earned income are growing strongly and we continue to deliver the Council’s museum service and care for the city’s great collection to a high standard.

"We hope the public support shown for Birmingham Museums Trust will raise awareness of how detrimental these cuts would be for the city.”

Museum Collections Centre in Saltley.

The museums attracted a combined total of 1,272,070 visitors during 2015/16 and earned £2.2 million in admission charges.

It is seen as a crucial part of the city’s cultural economy which returns an estimated £30 income to the city for every £1 invested through jobs created and spending by visitors.

Arts organisations, such as the Birmingham Rep Theatre, have already raised serious concerns about the cuts in their own subsidies.

The historic Birmingham Council House complex, in which the Museum and Art Gallery is based, is also due to undergo at £24 million renovation which means considerable upheaval for the Museum and Art Gallery.

Cllr Ian Ward, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “We are consulting on proposals to a reduction in the money given to Birmingham Museums Trust as we are at appoint where cuts to council funding from central government leave us no option but to draw up such proposals.

“We will consider the petition as part of the public consultation process but would urge anyone signing it to also have their say through our official budget consultation survey, available online .”

The petition is available at tinyurl.com/SupportBhamMuseums. Birmingham City Council’s budget consultation runs until January 18, to take part visit the website birmingham.gov.uk/brumbudget17