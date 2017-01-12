How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Nightmare traffic roundabout to be scrapped to speed up traffic

  • Updated
  • By

Busy island on city centre ring road to be replaced with traffic light controlled junction

Ashted Circus in Birmingham may become traffic lights.
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A busy roundabout on Birmingham’s city centre ring road is to be converted into a traffic light crossroads under an £8 million scheme to ease traffic congestion.

Ashted Circus, which links Nechells Parkway, Jennens Road and the Lawley Middleway will be demolished in a bid to improve morning rush hour journey times around the ring road by more than 30 per cent.

IT means that a series of junctions, from the A34 Newtown Row to Bordesley Circus will be controlled by linked traffic lights to speed up traffic flows to the east of the city centre.

The works will mean up to a year of disruption for commuters. Trees will be removed and replanted from the island during the spring and full scale work is expected to start in August 2017 and finish in July next year.

It is the latest roundabout to be altered following the completion of a major upgrade of the Bordesley Circus island last year. Plans for Ashted Circus initially involved slip roads being added on approaches but were scrapped as too expensive, requiring private land to be secured and major structural works.

Google Maps
Ashted Circus

A report to the council’s cabinet said: “It is proposed to take forward the traffic signal junction layout as it will provide the traffic benefits to support economic growth and also offer scope for traffic flow management, through ‘linking’ the traffic signals, along the ring road between Dartmouth Middleway and Bordesley Circus.”

Regional business investment group the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership is paying £5.5 million towards the project.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Revealed: What is the most dangerous roundabout in Birmingham?

One island is the SECOND worst for crashes in the whole country.

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Isis terrorists responsible for loss of historic Centenary Square tree
  2. News
    Mayor candidate wants to bring back Moseley to Birmingham passenger trains
  3. Health News
    Health bosses say we face the end of the NHS as we know it
  4. Regional Affairs
    6,500 sign petitions against closure of Sutton Coldfield's library
  5. Regional Affairs
    Jeremy Corbyn accused of 'embarrassing' Labour with bungled relaunch

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI shows a more pedestrian-friendly Colmore Row
  1. Commercial Property
    New designs unveiled for Colmore Row makeover
  2. Commercial Property
    Historic Nailcote Hall Hotel on sale
  3. Business News
    Oil-rich Qatar next target for Birmingham trade bosses
  4. Regional Affairs
    Isis terrorists responsible for loss of historic Centenary Square tree
  5. Manufacturing
    100 jobs under threat after West Midlands manufacturer falls into administration
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor