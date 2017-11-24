Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham nightclub that had its license suspended after a teenager died at a Halloween event is facing new allegations that a 15-year-old boy was filmed inside the venue on Snapchat.

Student Michael Trueman , 19, was understood to have taken MDMA at the Rainbow Venues , off Lower Trinity Street in Digbeth, at a Halloween event last month.

He died in hospital a day after attending the Portal event with friends.

The tragedy is the second drug-related death in two years at the nightspot.

Dylan Booth, aged 18 and from Chelmsley Wood , died after taking ecstasy for the first time at the club on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Following Michael’s death, Birmingham City Council suspended the club’s licence after a request for an expedited review hearing from West Midlands Police earlier this month.

A full review hearing was due to be heard today (Friday) but was adjourned after police submitted new allegations following an article in the Mail about the expedited hearing and suspension.

A document submitted to the committee from Pc Abdool Rohomon said: “Following the review hearing and coverage in the Birmingham Mail, West Midlands Police have been contacted by a person claiming that a 15-year-old male was in the premises and appears to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

“Snapchat footage has been sent to West Midlands Police which is being downloaded and enquiries are ongoing to identify the male.”

A statement submitted to the committee on behalf of the venue said: “On November 21 police confirmed their belief that an underage person had accessed the premises and disclosed a photograph and heavily redacted statement from a witness (not the individual in question) alleging that a young person had accessed the premises.

“The premises license holder does not accept this individual has been in the Rainbow Live Music Venue on October 29. We have yet to see the Snapchat video, but we do not believe this was at the Rainbow Live Music Venue.”

During an expedited review earlier this month police said it suspected the venue was associated with serious crime.

Last year Rainbow Venues were ordered to bring in undercover security and drug sniffer dogs following the death of teenage clubber Dylan Booth.

Asking for the suspension at a hearing on at the start of this month, Pc Rohomon had told licensing sub-committee members: “Our concern is that we have had yet another death on these premises related to drugs, even with these security measures in place.

“We have had two deaths in two years and this premises have the most stringent drug controls in the city. We are not aware of any other drug-related death in a licensed Birmingham premises in the last 12 months.”

Michael Bromley-Martin QC, for the premises, had urged councillors not to impose a suspension as an interim step.

He said: “The owners and management of Rainbow Venues wish to extend their condolences to the family and friends of the young man.

“The Rainbow Venues does a lot of work with West Midlands Police and they face the most stringent conditions applied to any club in Birmingham and, perhaps, the country.

“There was no breach of conditions that contributed to this tragic event.

“Ecstasy deaths happen everywhere.”

During the hearing it emerged that several people had been arrested and more than 200 banned since the venue imposed tougher restrictions and drug checks.

Councillors agreed the interim suspension to “ensure public safety”.

The full hearing will now be heard on Tuesday morning.