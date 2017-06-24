This is where the next 20mph roads are coming in Birmingham

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham transport bosses will be reviewing accident and speed data before rolling out 20mph zones across the city’s suburbs.

Last year the council introduced the 20mph schemes in the city centre, Ladywood, Hodge Hill, Sparkbrook, Moseley and Kings Heath.

And next districts to get the reduced 20 mph speed limits, to be introduced in the autumn, are parts of Edgbaston, Harborne and Selly Oak.

It means that much of the area within the outer ring road, the number 11 bus route, will be covered by 20 mph speed limits.

The measures are designed to improve road safety and make streets more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists, ease congestion and reduce pollution.

A city council spokeswoman said: “Birmingham City Council has adopted a ‘safer is slower’ policy, in favour of adopting 20mph speed limits in all residential roads and local shopping centres across the city – which equates to 90 per cent of the city’s roads by length.

20mph road markings on Romney Way, Great Barr

“In October 2016, three 20mph pilot schemes were launched in the city centre (Ladywood), central east Birmingham (Hodge Hill, Sparkbrook), and central south Birmingham (Moseley and Kings Heath, Sparkbrook) and we will be rolling out a fourth pilot scheme – in central south west Birmingham (Edgbaston, Harborne and Selly Oak) - later this year.

“We remain committed to rolling out 20mph limits in all residential roads, and we will be reviewing the data from the first 12 months of current schemes before further developing the programme for roll out to other areas.”

In 2012 Birmingham City Council voted almost unanimously to introduce city wide 20 mph speed limits.

Last week it was announced that a team of researchers from the University of Edinburgh are to look at the impact of taking speed limits down from 30 mph to 20 mph in Edinburgh and Belfast and are looking to carry out further studies in other UK cities.

Environmental campaigners are also calling for 20 mph zones to be introduced as standard in towns and cities to tackle the air pollution problem.

The poll of 2,000 motorists also recently found that 52 per cent of motorists have driven faster than 24mph within 20mph zones within the past year.

The research, commissioned by road safety charity Brake and insurance firm Churchill, found that 25-34 year-olds are most likely to speed in such areas.