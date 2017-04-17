How we use Cookies
Newhall Street Birmingham city centre left with huge crack in road after flooding

  Updated
  • By

Pictures show extent of damage to city street as Severn Trent continues working to fixed broken street

Burst water main
New images show the extent of the damage to a road in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter after a water pipe burst.

The photos, taken by Dave Burdall, reveal the torn-up concrete which has left Newhall Street in pieces and closed to traffic.

Engineers from Severn Trent raced to the road yesterday afternoon when the pipe burst and sent water streaming down the street, cracking the tarmac and forcing cars to do a u-turn after the road was closed.

Burst water pipe in Newhall Street, Birmingham

Water also pooled at the road's junction with Charlotte Street, leaving drivers to gingerly make their way through the water while pedestrians had to circumvent the puddles in a bid to stay dry.

The incident also affected water supplies in the area to be off or at low pressure.

Severn Trent said: "We discovered a burst water pipe on Newhall Street which may be causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some of our customers.

Newhall Street

"As the burst pipe is in the middle of the road, we have had to close the road to allow our teams to work safely and to keep road users safely away from the work area.

Burst water pipe in Newhall Street, Birmingham

"Our teams are out on site now and will work hard to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible."

The flooding also meant customers going into The Queens Arms pub had to endure wet feet but the pub remained open, tweeting "We're gonna have to rename ourselves The Queens Armbands!"

