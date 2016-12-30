New Year's Honours List 2017 - County breakdown

Former Birmingham City Ladies player Karen Carney is among those honoured this year

BIRMINGHAM AND THE WEST MIDLANDS

BEM

Colin Bell, for services to charitable fundraising in the West Midlands

Eric Carter, parish councillor in New Frankley, Birmingham, for services to the community in Birmingham

Janice Connolly, artistic director, Women and Theatre, for services to community arts in the West Midlands

Bernard Gingold, for services to the Jewish community in Birmingham

Davinder Kaur, chief executive of Sweda and chairman of Sandwell Consortium, for services to women's enterprise and the community in Sandwell

Gurcharan Mall, musician and teacher, for services to British Asian music and performing arts

Gurcharan Mall has received a BEM for services to music

Siraaj-Ul-Haq Nadat, senior quality of life facilitator with Changing Our Lives, for services to people with disabilities in the West Midlands

Pamela Preston, volunteer with the Samaritans, for services to mental health in the West Midlands

Joyce Rothschild, for services to charity and the community in Solihull

Malcolm Stent, for services to entertainment and charity in Solihull

Ivor Wood, for services to the Guide Dogs for the Blind and the community in Coventry

Andrew Yates, for services to sailing in Solihull

CBE

Neena Gill, MEP for the West Midlands, for parliamentary and political service

Jane Martin, local government ombudsman and chairman of commission for local administration in England, for services to administrative justice and transparency in local government

MBE

Peter Adams, for services to the community in Hampton-in-Arden, Solihull

Mohammed Aikhlaq, chair of governors at Leigh Primary School in Birmingham, for services to education

Jon-Allan Butterworth, Paralympian, for services to cycling

Joseph Cahill, constable with West Midlands Police and chair of governors at Broadway Academy, for services to education and the community in Birmingham

Karen Carney, former player with Birmingham City Ladies FC and current England team winger, for services to football

Alan Cutler, for voluntary service to geological conservation, particularly in the Black Country

Referee Sian Massey-Ellis is an MBE for services to football

Martin Devenish, alumni support on the university council at the University of Birmingham, for services to higher erducation and voluntary service to educational development overseas

David Hegarty, chairman of Dudley Clinical Commissioning Group and West Midlands Clinical Senate, for services to primary care

Sian Massey-Ellis, football referee, for services to football

Allen Matty, managing director of West Midlands Chambers of Commerce, for services to international trade

Shezad Nawab, co-founder and chief operating officer of Sfhere, for services to business and diversity

Camilla Phillips, for services to the community through The Hope Centre in Halesowen

Gordon Phillips, lately principal, The Meadows Sports College in Oldbury, for services to young people with special educational needs and disabilities

Karen Ross, for services to charity and the reduction of knife crime among young people in Walsall

Helen Scott, Paralympian, for services to cycling

Marcia Shakespeare, volunteer on gang, gun and knife projects in Birmingham, for services to law and order

Daniel Hambury/PA Wire Paralympic cyclist Helen Scott is also an MBE for services to her sport

OBE

Susan Bennett, head of St Thomas Centre Nursery School in Birmingham, for services to education

Michael Foy, regional head for West Midlands, free schools capital division, Education Funding Agency, for services to education

David Gould, lately executive principal of Ark Boulton Academy in Birmingham and regional director (secondary) of Ark, for services to education

Jane Gray, consultant nurse, for services to homeless and vulnerable people in the Midlands

Susan Hunston, professor of English language at University of Birmingham, for services to higher education and applied linguistics

Stephen Maddock, chief executive of City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, for services to music, particularly in the West Midlands

Brinder Mahon, chief executive of Nishkam School Trust, for services to education

Robert Sleigh (below), leader of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, for services to local government

Solihull Council leader Bob Sleigh is an OBE for services to local government

HEREFORDSHIRE AND WORCESTERSHIRE

BEM

Miriam Harvey, for services to heritage and tourism in Worcester

Barbara Mitcheson, secretary of Bodenham Flood Protection Group, for services to the community in Herefordshire

Janet Scrine, founder member of the Milestone Society, for services to local roadside heritage

Eva Thomas, for services to the community in Little Hereford

CBE

Helena Herklots, chief executive of Carers UK, for services to carers

Sascha Kindred, Paralympian, for services to swimming

MBE

Jacqueline Banks, manager of asset performance with the Environment Agency, for services to communities and flood risk management

Diane Bennett, for services to young people in Evesham

Claire Cashmore, Paralympian, for services to swimming

Maj James Hereford, for services to the Rifles Regiment and to the community in Herefordshire

Glyn Morgan, for services to Hereford Cathedral and the community in Herefordshire

Paralympian Claire Cashmore is an MBE for services to swimming

Mary Quinn, education consultant and lately executive principal at Stourport High School and Sixth Form, for services to education

Lauren Rowles, Paralympian, for services to rowing

Fiona Sampson, for services to literature and the literary community

Charles Talbot, for services to the community in Kidderminster

Sue Wilkinson, chief executive of the Association for Physical Education, for services to education

OBE

Rosalind Alstead, director of nursing and clinical standards with Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, for services to nursing

Sheila Hardwick, senior scientific officer at the Centre for Applied Science and Technology Home Office, for services to forensic science

Air Vice Marshal Michael Smart, vice-chairman (Air) Council of Reserve Forces and Cadets Associations, for voluntary service to the armed forces and the ex-service community

STAFFORDSHIRE

BEM

Peter Cave, volunteer with Victim Support, for services to victims and witnesses in Staffordshire

Denise De Wet, for services to dance and the voluntary sector in Staffordshire

David Emley, formerly technician at Keele University, for services to higher education and Natural History in Staffordshire

Margaret Heath, for services to the community in Newcastle-under-Lyme

Mary Tiso, for services to the community in Harlaston

Drayton Manor chief Colin Bryan has been recognised with an OBE for his charitable and tourism work

Knights Bachelor

Lee Pearson, Paralympian, for services to equestrianism

MBE

Keith Bott, partner at Titanic Brewery and chairman of SIBA, for services to the brewing industry and the economy in Staffordshire

Adam Peaty, Olympian, for services to swimming

OBE

Colin Bryan, chief executive of Drayton Manor Theme Park, for services to charity and the community in Staffordshire

Julie Bullous, formerly executive head at Federation of Mary Howard and St. Andrew's Primary School, Tamworth, for services to education

WARWICKSHIRE

BEM

John Anderson, for services to the community in Burton Dassett and Northend

Marion Austin, for services to the community in Norton Lindsey, Wolverton and Langley

Jillian Baker, for voluntary service to the community in Harbury

Mary Hart, for services to young people in Coventry and Warwickshire

Margaret Kite, for services to charitable fundraising and the community in Kenilworth

Sheila Onions, for services to the community in Fillongley

Les Ratcliffe from JLR is now an MBE for services to business

Jean Singleton, for services to charitable fundraising and the community in Leek Wootton

Kenneth Thompson, director of Harum Energy Jakarta, for services to charity fundraising in Indonesia

Geoffrey Thorpe, for voluntary service to the community in Harbury

Paul Winchester, for voluntary services to the community in Harbury

Qurratul Zaidi, for services to football coaching

CBE

Nicholas Skelton, Olympian, for services to equestrianism

MBE

Robin Christopherson, head of digital inclusion at AbilityNet, for services to digital inclusion

Marilyn Payne, volunteer with Save the Children, for charitable services

Les Ratcliffe, head of community relations with Jaguar Land Rover, for services to business, education and the community

OBE

Keith Thompson, technical adviser at the Department for International Development, for services to humanitarian relief