The Department for Education is to reform disciplinary procedures for teachers to deal with any repeat of Birmingham’s Trojan Horse scandal.

Education Secretary Justine Greening said the Trojan Horse affair, when teachers and others attempted to introduce an “intolerant” religious ethos into Birmingham schools, was “a shocking wake-up call”.

But speaking to the Birmingham Mail, she warned that existing disciplinary procedures for teachers accused of misconduct may not be suitable for dealing with complex cases such as those seen in Trojan Horse.

A plot by hard-line Islamists to take over some Birmingham schools was revealed by the Birmingham Mail in March 2014.

An inquiry commissioned by the Government found in 2014 that Birmingham was targeted by a “co-ordinated, deliberate and sustained” campaign to introduce “an intolerant and aggressive Islamic ethos into a few schools”.

And Government adviser Dame Louise Casey, who published a major review on community integration across Britain, warned earlier this year that similar incidents were happening elsewhere.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Ms Greening said: “Trojan Horse was a shocking wake up call for all of us, about how these people who peddle these extremist views are actually looking to do so in schools.

“That’s why it was important that we looked at the action that could be taken to tackle it.

“As a result of that we have a stronger focus on helping children understand their British values.

“All of that work will continue, and then we will be looking further at how we make sure the way in which we look at these complex cases can be better dealt with and better handled by the teaching misconduct system.

“This is really set up principally to deal with more day to day issues we might have with teaching micconduct. Serious issues, but not as complex as the ones we saw in the Trojan Horse case.”

Ms Greening told the Conservative conference that schools will get help recruiting teachers, with £30m will be offered for schools which struggle the most with recruitment and retention.

There will also be a new student loan reimbursement programme for science and foreign language teachers in the early years of their career, targeted in the areas of the country that need them most.

A typical teacher in their fifth year of work would benefit by around £540 from this scheme.

New-style bursaries in maths will also be piloted, with up-front payments of £20,000 and early retention payments of £5,000 in the third and fifth year of a teacher’s career.