New ring of steel around Birmingham's German Market after Berlin terror attack

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A new ring of steel has been thrown around Birmingham’s German Market after the Berlin terror attack .

New barriers were fitted in Temple Street and Bennetts Hill in the city centre .

They add to the concrete bollards fitted around the giant market last month in a bid to prevent a terror strike.

West Midlands Police confirmed the new measures were a direct response to the Berlin truck attack , which claimed 12 lives.

But it stressed it was there was no new evidence to suggest the threat to Birmingham had changed since Monday night.

Supt Andy Parsons, of Birmingham Central police station, said: "Suspicious activity is anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life – let us decide if it is important.

Ken Wood Extra security measures being fitted in Birmingham city centre.

“We work tirelessly to counter terrorism.

“Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit the West Midlands area.

“Our policing tactics and security measures are being reviewed on a daily basis.

Bollards are among extra security measures at Birmingham's German Market.

“We have a dedicated police response in place for the market and we, along with our partners, are working around the clock to keep Birmingham and our other cities as safe as can be.

“It is a busy time of year for the city and we want to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for everyone who visits over the festive period.”

A picture of the extra security measures being fitted in Bennetts Hill was taken by Sutton Coldfield Tory councillor Ken Wood.

AP Photo/Michael Sohn Police standing beside a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin

He tweeted: “Concrete chicanes being erected in city centre.

“Safety is the number one priority.

“Thanks West Midlands Police.”

The force said it consulted with the city council, the emergency services and businesses on the new measures.

The security threat level nationally remains unchanged at severe – meaning an attack is highly likely.

The public were urged to remain alert but not alarmed.

Any concerns should be reported to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

In an emergency, always dial 999.