When an 'ordinary' plastic £5 note fetched £80,000 on eBay

  • Updated
  • By

The Bank of England will print 440 million of the notes while the paper note will be phased out

Is the plastic £5 indestructible?
The internet has been littered by news of new polymer £5 notes fetching eye-watering bids from collectors in recent days.

But the whole of the country will be gob-smacked to learn a new plastic fiver is attracting jaw-dropping bids - DESPITE not even being a 'special one'.

Typically, the notes with the lowest serial numbers attract the highest bids, but one note is now on eBay fetching bids north of £80,000.

Those hefty bids - which are still rising - aren't even because the note has one of the serial numbers which belong to the first notes produced.

Instead, it has an AK47 serial number, which appears to be what's driving the interest.

The item has attracted over 100 bids topping £80,000 and it's still going.

According to the Bank of England, although more expensive to print than the paper notes, in the long run the polymer ones are better value for money and last on average two and a half times longer.

They are also 15 per cent smaller than the paper £5.

More than 30 countries issue polymer notes, including Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore and Canada.

In Scotland, Clydesdale Bank issued polymer banknotes in 2015 to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Forth Bridge.

The Bank of England donates notes with significant or low serial numbers to people and institutions involved in its development.

As the new fiver features Winston Churchill, the note AA01 001945 was donated to the Churchill War Rooms.

The note also features words spoken by Churchill in his first speech to the new administration in 1940: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

