The new rail stations you can use your Swift travel card at from July

The popular travel card will now be available to use

London to Birmingham in 5 minutes aboard Virgin Trains
Rail and bus commuters travelling into Birmingham and the Black Country from surrounding towns will be able to get the cut-price fares following an expansion of the Swift Card service.

Commuters from Cannock, Rugeley, Atherstone, Nuneaton, Redditch, Rugby, Tamworth and Warwick are among those who will be able to use the Swift cards at their local rail stations.

Meanwhile Redditch based commuters will be able to secure cut price bus travel too.

The Swift Card, with three million journeys a month, is already the UK’s second largest travel card - runner up to London’s famous Oyster Card,

The expansion of the service will also see self-service kiosks which can issue photocards installed at more bus and rail stations following a successful trial in Wolverhampton in which it was selling 100 cards a week. A further 20 will be installed across the region.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “Swift has grown spectacularly in a short period of time, with three million journeys per month.

New rail livery unveiled by West Midlands Rail

“It’s really exciting that we will soon be rolling it out beyond the West Midlands metropolitan area, which is particularly important given how many people travel from the surrounding areas into Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry.”

Swift cards will be available to rail passengers travelling into the West Midlands from these railway stations:

  • Cannock Chase District Council - Rugeley Town; Hednesford; Cannock
  • North Warwickshire Borough Council - Atherstone; Coleshill Parkway; Water Orton
  • Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council - Nuneaton; Bermuda Park; Bedworth
  • Redditch Borough Council - Redditch
  • Rugby Borough Council - Rugby
  • Stratford-on-Avon District Council - Stratford-on-Avon; Stratford-on-Avon Parkway; Wilmcote; Wooton Wawen; Henley in Arden; Danzey; Wood End; The Lakes; Bearley; Claverdon
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and his transport lead cllr Roger Lawrence with the Swift Card

  • Shropshire Council - Shrewsbury; Shifnal; Cosford; Albrighton
  • Tamworth Borough Council - Tamworth; Wilnecote
  • Telford and Wrekin Council: Wellington; Oakengates; Telford Central
  • Warwickshire County Council: Leamington Spa; Warwick; Warwick Parkway; Hatton; Lapworth

Mayor Street is also urging travellers to ditch their cars for a Catch The Bus week from July 3 to 9.

Those with a bus ticket or who take a selfie on the bus will be able to enter prize draws to win a Swiftcard at www.networkwm.com/ctbw and the Network West Midlands page on facebook.

Transport staff will also be visiting town centres and shopping centres to hand out Swiftcards and promote bus travel throughout the week - including Solihull’s Mell Square on Tuesday, July 4, Birmignham High Street and Birmingham University Hospital on Wednesday, July 5 and One Stop Shopping Centre in Perry Barr on Thursday, July 6.

