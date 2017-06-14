How we use Cookies
New music academy to launch in Birmingham

School which helped the careers of Newton Faulkner and Ted Dwane from Mumford & Sons to open in the Jewellery Quarter

A music academy which helped to launch the careers of Newton Faulkner and Ted Dwane from Mumford & Sons is opening a school in Birmingham later this year.

The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM), which originally launched in Surrey in 1995, will be open to students in the Jewellery Quarter from September.

The school offers courses in subjects such as music performance, song writing, production, technical services and business management at diploma and degree levels.

Ace and Mark Richardson, guitarist and drummer respectively with rock band Skunk Anansie, and Kieron Pepper, who played drums on live tours with The Prodigy, work for the academy.

ACM is also running a Skunk Anansie scholarship whose recipient will receive a fully funded place on one of the academy's degree courses worth up to £27,000.

Ace said: "I've been honoured to be working with ACM for a very long time now.

"The music business has been very good to us over the years and it feels incredible to give back and make someone's dream of studying music a reality."

ACM's executive chairman Kainne Clements added: "ACM has a long-standing reputation for innovation in the field of music education and so we are very excited to open our newest campus in a city which not only has a rich music history but, like us, has made a steadfast commitment to innovation in music, creativity and technology for the years ahead."

This is the second music school to announce a launch in Birmingham this year with the £4 million British & Irish Modern Music Institute due to open in Digbeth in October with a scholarship named after Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi.

