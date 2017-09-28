Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were no shocks as Birmingham’s Labour group elected a new council leader after a difficult few weeks for the party.

Cllr Ian Ward takes over with the ongoing and very bitter bins dispute still hanging over the city and the difficult task of setting and delivering budget cuts. Both have proved particularly difficult for his predecessors.

He is also likely to continue at chairman of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games bid - which is in pole position to secure the city’s first ever major global event.

Cllr Ward said: “I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility. This is a crucial time for Birmingham and I want to send a clear message of reassurance to both the people of Birmingham and the Birmingham Independent Improvement Panel.

“The bin dispute must be resolved. The people of Birmingham deserve clean streets. But I won’t take my eyes off the other huge issues that face Birmingham. We need to balance the budget too.

“Since 2010 the council has shouldered £700 million of cuts handed down by successive Tory governments. In the face of these cuts there has been a highly successful Labour movement of unity in Birmingham and I will not allow this to breakdown.

“These are challenging times for local government but I am ready to continue working with all our partners for a better Birmingham.”

He was elected by the group of Labour councillors beating backbench rival Barry Henley and will be officially appointed council leader at the next full meeting on November 7. There were no official figures released, but sources suggested a margin of 54 votes to 14.

A third contender, Selly Oak councillor Changese Khan, pulled out of the race earlier in the day blaming the short campaign - just one week - and a ‘glass ceiling’ encountered by ethnic minority candidates bidding for the top jobs.

The vacancy arose following the resignation of John Clancy earlier this month over his handling of the bin dispute - the way he made then withdrew a deal with the union Unite in a desperate bid to end the strike.

Cllr Ward, who has been council deputy leader since 2012, was the overwhelming favourite for the job, with sources suggesting he has both the confidence of senior Labour colleagues and the Birmingham Independent Improvement Panel - which is overseeing the way the council is run on behalf of Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid.

He has been councillor for Shard End since 1995 and was cabinet member for leisure services for a spell before Labour lost control of the city council in 2004. He became deputy leader of the Labour group in 2005, and has seen off several challenges to hold the role ever since.

Confirmation of his election now leaves a vacancy for deputy leader and already four candidates are rumoured to be interested.