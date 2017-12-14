The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 90,000 potholes across the West Midlands' road network are set to be filled in.

The Department for Transport has allocated £4.8 million to the region to carry out the work as part of a £46 million nationwide fund to repair more than 860,000 potholes.

Based on a cost of £53 per pothole, it is estimated around 90,480 will be filled in across the West Midlands.

This latest funding follows the £75 million Pothole Action Fund already given to councils this year and is part of a new £200 million pot for road projects.

This includes £151 million for the local highways maintenance incentive fund, £4 million for the Cycle Rail Scheme and a £500,000 competition for connected technologies.

The next round of the local highways maintenance incentive fund has been launched with £151 million to reward local councils for efficiently planning roads maintenance.

The Department for Transport said the money was part of just over £6 billion for authorities to help keep their roads in a good condition.

The Government's Cycle Rail Programme pays for cycle parking built at railway stations which it said had already seen bike journeys at participating stations increase by nearly 40 per cent.

A new £500,000 competition will also challenge councils to develop pilot projects of new connected technologies for the collection of road condition and pothole data.

Roads Minister Jesse Norman said: "People need great roads to get about, do business and see friends and family.

"We're investing record amounts at present to improve the condition of our roads so drivers and cyclists don't have to dodge potholes to travel safely.

"We're also looking at how new innovations can help councils keep their roads in the best condition, saving money and planning their maintenance better."