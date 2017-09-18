The video will start in 8 Cancel

A couple who moved into a new-build home in the Midlands have hit out at their "nightmare" situation - after claiming the property has had 150 separate issues in just two years.

The couple, who live in Staffordshire having moved from Hertfordshire in December 2015, chose the property because of its quiet location and reasonably sized garden.

But Simon and Karen Beckett have been left constantly frustrated by the problem-plagued home, which saw a pipe burst in the en suite shower just one week into the tenure.

According to the Sentinel, the pipe ended up leaking through the property and Simon has alleged there have been problems with the garden, central heating system, kitchen, and roof facias since.

The 41-year-old recruitment manager said: “One of the issues was the unusable garden.

"There were 30 tonnes of soil conditioner down instead of soil.

"You couldn’t tread on the garden because your feet would disappear.

"It was sodden, like a quagmire.

“We’ve had 45 visits in relation to the central heating system.

"The boiler hasn’t been working properly since the day we’ve moved in here.

“Before we moved in, we paid £5,500 for a kitchen upgrade for better quality work surfaces, appliances and cupboards.

"We’ve since had three ovens, two washing machines and, by August 10, we would have had the majority of the front of the cupboards replaced.

"The fridge freezer also needs replacing because of a faulty seal.

"The whole of the kitchen has been incorrectly fitted – nothing is lined up correctly.”

The roof fascias were also replaced after the couple claimed there were problems with them.

“One day, I was on the ladder cleaning the upstairs windows and I could see they were damaged with holes and all eight have had to be replaced,” added Simon.

“In the en suite, when we flush the toilet, water comes up the plug in the shower tray.”

Simon said the problems have led to sleepless nights.

He added: “The amount of time we’ve had to have off work is incredible.

"It’s been one thing after another.

"I wish we hadn’t have moved."

Forty-four-year-old Karen, who works as a teaching assistant, also regrets buying the place.

She said: “We thought there would be a few issues as it’s a new house, but not on this scale.

“I’ve even asked them at one stage to buy the property back from us.

“It was supposed to be a new adventure for us, moving from the south, but it’s turned into a nightmare.”

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said the company has since installed a land drainage system in their garden to improve drainage and has also replaced the topsoil and a fascia board which had minor marks on it from installation.

The firm’s supplier, Symphony Kitchens, has also carried out a full survey of the kitchen and the couple have received a copy of its report.

"The kitchen company is now due to change the fridge freezer and install a new washing machine.

The Taylor Wimpey spokesman added: “We would like to apologise to Mr and Mrs Beckett for the issues they have experienced with their home.

"We are continuing to work with them to ensure that all agreed defects in their Taylor Wimpey home are rectified as soon as possible.”

If you have problems with your home you can contact NHBC