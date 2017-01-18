How we use Cookies
New £4m music college which taught Tom Odell and James Bay to open in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

Stars like James Bay, George Ezra and Tom Odell have studied at the British & Irish Modern Music Institute

George Ezra at the Brits
A brand new £4 million music college is to open in Birmingham this autumn.

James Bay, George Ezra, Tom Odell and Izzy Bizu are some of the stars who studied at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute, which is now coming to Digbeth.

Work has begun on the state-of-the-art college which will open in October in Floodgate Street.

And there’s an open day on Saturday, January 21 and then every month for those interested in attending.

Tom Odell
Tom Odell

It will take place at the Custard Factory from noon and feature an afternoon of live music from BIMM bands and presentations about the courses.

Tutors will be on hand to answer questions on how to forge a career in the music industry.

BIMM Birmingham will employ 50 local music professionals and is the latest addition to colleges in London, Brighton, Manchester, Bristol, Dublin and Berlin.

Executive principal Dara Kilkenny says: “It made total sense for BIMM to have a college in Birmingham, the UK’s fastest growing music city.

Birmingham Mail
British and Irish Modern Music Institute music college which is coming to Birmingham

“It has been my privilege to have helped many creative individuals embark on their careers at BIMM Manchester and BIMM Dublin, so I’m looking forward to doing the same in Birmingham.”

BIMM Birmingham will offer degree courses in Professional Musicianship, Music Production and Music Business.

Students can also attend masterclasses and industry events which in the past has given them access to Laura Mvula, Guy Garvey, Roger Daltrey, Hozier and Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

