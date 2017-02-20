National Express reduces bus fares in Black Country but not Birmingham

Bus operator National Express has cut its fares for a numbers of routes - but not in Birmingham.

The company has reduced fares inside a new Sandwell and Dudley low fare zone to £3 for a day ticket and £1.50 for a child day ticket.

An adult weekly travelcard for journeys inside the zone is now £11 and a child's weekly travelcard is now £5.50.

The low fare zone takes in Stourbridge, Merry Hill, Dudley, Wednesbury, West Bromwich, Oldbury, Blackheath and Halesowen, with the M5 acting as the eastern border of the zone.

When asked why reductions had not been brought in on National Express' services in Birmingham, the company said: "Bus travel patterns are different in different parts of the West Midlands.

"Data and feedback from our customers in the southern part of the Black Country tell us they don't always go into the same town but travel to the various different towns.

"The journeys also tend to be shorter than in other parts of the region.

"So we wanted to make it easier for our Black Country passengers to 'pay local to stay local' and visit local shops and attractions using the bus."

National Express West Midlands managing director Peter Coates said: "Our customers tell us they want to travel around the Black Country for less.

"This new Sandwell and Dudley low fare zone means Black Country people can pay local to stay local, visiting the great shops and attractions in the area.

"This new three-pound day ticket is cheaper than an hour's parking at Russells Hall Hospital."

Coun Richard Marshall, cabinet member for leisure at Sandwell Council, said: "We are happy to hear about the reduced day rate for bus users in Sandwell.

"This is a great opportunity for people to visit Sandwell, the gateway to the Black Country and Birmingham, and experience some of the fantastic places we have on offer."