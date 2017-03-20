How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

New HS2 college appoints first principal

  • Updated
  • By

Jackie Grubb takes the hot seat at new college in Birmingham which will educate the next generation of rail engineers

What is HS2?
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The new National College for High Speed Rail which opens in Birmingham in September has appointed its first principal.

Jackie Grubb will lead the education of the next generation of rail technicians and engineers at the largest of the Government's five new, employer-led national colleges.

She will oversee the training provision for around 1,300 students annually at the new £40 institution, which is based next to Aston University and also has a sister college in Doncaster.

Students will gain skills in the various fields of rail engineering and be a short walk away from the new HS2 high-speed rail terminal in Curzon Street.

Ms Grubb began work as a lecturer and has since taken on a variety of senior roles including director at Swindon College and deputy principal at Basingstoke College of Technology.

She said: "With the college gearing up to launch this September and produce a new generation of highly skilled professionals who will lead Britain's rail industry, this is a great time to join the team.

"I'm looking forward to building a new, diverse workforce for the rail sector and I'm absolutely committed to working with our growing network of employers to offer cutting edge technical and professional courses which produce the talented young people they need.

"The college is set to create a new generation of highly proficient workers based across the country who will help make Britain's infrastructure stronger."

The campus, in Dartmouth Middleway, will specialise in civil engineering, command, control and communications while the base in Doncaster will focus on rolling stock, track systems and power.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands

See who made the 2017 Rich List with eight new entries and an overall wealth that has increased by almost £8 billion

Related Tags

In The News
Employment
High Speed 2
Education
Engineering

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street will 'turn over every stone' to bring Channel 4 to Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    This key city car park is set to almost TRIPLE the charge for Saturday shoppers
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback
  4. Property
    This is how many homes in Birmingham are selling for over £1m
  5. Engineering
    New HS2 college appoints first principal

Most Recent

Jackie Grubb, principal of the National College for High Speed Rail in Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Fiddle & Bone
  1. Commercial Property
    This is what is happening to The Fiddle & Bone after it closed
  2. Electric Cinema Birmingham
    The Electric calls for halt to advertising hoarding plan
  3. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor candidate Andy Street will 'turn over every stone' to bring Channel 4 to Birmingham
  4. Commercial Property
    Loki Wine is doubling its size - and this is what you can get
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    This new Black Country factory turns sanitary towels into fuel
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor