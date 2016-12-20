Muslim councillor considered quitting Birmingham after being trolled by terrorists

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A Birmingham Muslim councillor has been threatened by a convicted terrorist after agreeing to testify in a a trial to convict his son over abusive text messages and trolling.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, in an exclusive interview following the conviction of 20-year-old Humza Ali, has also told how he fears for his family’s safety and has even considered leaving his home city following ‘the most difficult period in my life’.

The Hodge Hill Labour councillor last month told Birmingham Crown Court how Mr Ali, famously pictured paintballing with fellow ISIS sympathisers, bombarded him with abusive and threatening messages in spring 2015 and again in spring 2016.

And after agreeing to testify he was approached in the street by Humza’s father Shahid Ali, who was jailed for terror offences in 2009. He was one of four men who supplied kit such as camping gear and mobile phone to Taliban insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He came up to me, accosted me and threatened me and said “I’ll sort you out, afterwards”. We had a stand off , eye to eye, I thought he might go for me, but he walked off.”

It is not the only grief the senior councillor has had since the trial. As recently as last week another of Ali’s supporters recognised him, shouted and dangerously crossed the roundabout chasing me waving his arms, while he was driving along a Ward End street.

Majid Mahmood Councillor for Hodge Hill

Cllr Mahmood, who is a father of three young children, had been warned by police to cut down on public appearances, which he has. He was also given extra security for this month’s City Council and council Cabinet meetings.

“I am fearful for my safety and that of my family,” he said.

The torment started when Humza Ali first approached him by telephone and on social media forums Whats App in April and May 2015 and Facebook in April 2016. As a community leader cllr Mahmood’s contact details were well advertised.

At first Ali challenged him to stand down from the council saying that western democracy is incompatible with Islam. As Cllr Mahmood argued his side Ali became increasingly abusive.

One read in court said: “Watch out. You non-believer. Rot in hell you pig/swine.” Another read: “Keep out of Muslim areas.”

Having taken advice Cllr Mahmood blocked Ali on Whats App and the abuse died down.

Then in April 2016, when Cllr Mahmood was back on the election campaign trail, the messages started again. The first, illustrated with a photo of Ali posing with and ISIS flag, arrived as Cllr Mahmood and his family were at the airport on their way to Morocco. Despite being left shaken by the abuse, Cllr Mahmood carried on with the trip and was relieved to find the hotel in Marakesh was very secure.

He reported the abuse as soon as he returned to Birmingham and shortly after Ali was arrested and held on remand.

Cllr Mahmood, who is also a solicitor, said the affair has taken its toll on him and his family, but that he had to do his duty to deal with potential terrorists in the community.

“Staying silent is not an option, we have to stand up to them.”

But he also admitted: “My wife and I have considered moving away from Birmingham, we have also talked about stepping away from politics.”

West Midlands Police Humza Ali, convicted of trying to join the so called Islamic State (IS) in Syria after "training" for battle at the paintballing centre.

“It has been the most difficult period in my life. I sometime wake up thinking it’s just a dream, a nightmare. I’m constantly on guard, I’m always fearful for my family.”

Security has been stepped up. His house has CCTV installed and his security has been planned with police.

After going public he has also found a ground swell of support in the Hodge Hill and Alum Rock community. Friends have kept watch over his house and at a community event this weekend he was surrounded by protective supporters.

“The majority of Muslims, in fact almost all Muslims, do not condone the behaviour of Humza and are fearful that our religion of Islam, which is a very peaceful religion, is now being tarnished due to a vocal minority interpreting the religion for their own purposes.”

Only ‘one or two’ people have criticised him for his testimony - one branded him a ‘grass’ for going to the police. Another has suggested that he should have dealt with it the old fashioned way, keeping the police and authorities out, and letting the city’s Kashmiri community settle the issue.

“Terrorism is so serious it can only be dealt with by the police. It is not something the community can resolve by itself. There are lives at stake both here and abroad, if anyone suspects radicalisation they need to go to the police.

“We need to understand how the community can get involved to support the police in their work to tackle radicalisation of our vulnerable youth.”