Why much loved tree could be set for reprieve after all

City bosses are now revisiting plans to revamp Centenary Square to see if a much-loved tree can be saved after all.

Expert surveyors have been called in to check the roots of the London Plane Tree, which is at least 80 years old, to see if an anti-terrorism measures can be built around them.

The tree was set to be chopped down by the end of January - but now there is a chance of a reprieve.

Council deputy leader Ian Ward said: “The need for these security measures still stands, which is why we are currently investigating possible alternative options which could potentially see the tree retained without the need to move the water feature and its important security measures.

"Surveys to identify the exact location of the tree’s roots in order to establish whether or not these options are viable are due to take place this week.

“We fully understand the concerns expressed regarding this tree and no one wants to remove a tree unnecessarily. It should also be remembered that 59 new trees will be planted in place of the 25 scheduled for removal.”

Birmingham Trees for Life committee member Viv Astling with Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe

The mature tree, probably the oldest in the city centre, is at risk due to major construction work around it - including the £10 million redesign of Centenary Square. Last year Metro bosses claimed it was in the way of their new tram line to Centenary Square, only to backtrack later.

Then more recently the council claimed it had to go to make way for a barricade made of concrete benches designed to prevent a Berlin-style ISIS terror attack.

The council had initially said it could not relocate the benches without cutting the space available for a large water feature and major events, such as the big wheel and ice rink.

Opponents of the plan, including the Civic Society, have pointed out the sturdy tree would also halt a runaway lorry. While others have claimed given the severe pollution in the city centre it needs all the trees it can get.

Business chief Mike Olley also claimed the Metro and anti-terror measures were excuses and the council should own up to simply wanting to get rid of the ‘old and knobbly’ tree.