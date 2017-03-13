How we use Cookies
Why are MPs holding another vote on the Brexit Bill, and what happens next?

Why MPs are holding another vote on the Brexit Bill - and why the debates in Parliament may be finished at last

Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire
The European Union flag in front of Big Ben

The Brexit Bill could be approved by Parliament today, Monday, allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and officially begin the process of quitting the European Union .

There are likely to be two major events this afternoon and evening as Parliament discusses the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

What's happening in the House of Commons?

MPs in the House of Commons
MPs in the House of Commons

First, MPs in the House of Commons will consider whether to accept amendments proposed by the House of Lords. One amendment requires the Government to give Parliament a “meaningful vote” on a Brexit deal once it is finally agreed by the UK government and the rest of the EU.

Another amendment requires the UK Government to confirm that citizens of other EU countries who are currently in the UK legally will be allowed to stay.

The Government opposes both these amendments. It says it does want to give Parliament a vote on the final deal, and does want to give EU citizens the right to stay in the UK, but also argues that adding these conditions in the Brexit Bill would tie its hands as it negotiates with the EU.

Labour will support the amendments, but the only way they can succeed is if a significant number of Conservative MPs vote for them.

What's happening in the House of Lords?

Peers in the House of Lords
Peers in the House of Lords

If the amendments are deleted in the Commons then the Bill will go back to the Lords, which has the power to add them in again.

However, members of the House of Lords might instead choose to admit defeat at this point. Many members of the House of Lords say that because they are not elected, they are entitled to ask MPs in the House of Commons to think again, but they accept that the Commons has the final say.

It means that the process could be over by the end of today.

What happens next?

At last, Theresa May will be able to trigger Article 50 - and then the talks begin
At last, Theresa May will be able to trigger Article 50 - and then the talks begin

And then the Bill could be granted Royal Assent by the Queen - making it law - on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May would then have the power to trigger Article 50 at the time of her choosing.

It would begin negotiations with the EU which could last two years. And then the UK would leave.

Government sources have told journalists that Article 50 won't be triggered until the week beginning Monday March 27.

Conservative MP Julian Knight (Solihull) accused the House of Lords of trying to “tie the government’s hands to the benefit of our opponents” by adding amendments to the Brexit Bill.

Solihull MP Julian Knight is backing the Brexit legislation
Solihull MP Julian Knight is backing the Brexit legislation

Explaining why he would vote against the Lords amendments, he said: “I made a commitment to the people of Solihull the day after the referendum that I would follow their wishes and ensure the UK left the EU , and I will follow through on that.

“The Lords amendments are nothing more than attempts to tie the government’s hands to the benefit of our opponents and I am confident that they will not win the day.

“In fact, I think it is a travesty that Lib dems who were roundly rejected at the ballot box are trying now through the Lords - where they are massively over represented and an institution they actually oppose - to frustrate the democratic will of the British people.”

