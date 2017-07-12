The video will start in 8 Cancel

MPs bought the Black Country Flag to Parliament this week to mark Black Country Day.

Dudley North MP Ian Austin was joined by West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson , Labour's Deputy Leader; Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, and West Bromwich West MP Adrian Bailey.

They flew the Black Country flag in front of Parliament in advance of Black Country Day on Friday July 14.

July 14th is the anniversary of the invention of the World’s first steam engine, the Newcomen Engine, developed by Thomas Newcomen in 1712.

A working replica can be seen at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.

Mr Austin is taking part in a wide range of events to mark Black Country Day and celebrate the Black Country Festival.

He said: "I’m from Dudley and no one is prouder of the Black Country than me, so I was determined to celebrate Black Country Day by flying our brilliant flag here in Parliament this week.

"I want people in London to know that Dudley lit the spark that fired the industrial revolution, changing not just the Black Country, or even Britain, but the whole of the world. It was the Black Country that put the great into Great Britain.

"Our flag, Black Country Day and the festival as a whole is fantastic because it brings our whole community together to celebrate the greatest place in the country."