MPs working on new laws designed to help electric vehicle manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover have asked the public to contribute their opinions or expertise.

It follows the carmaker's announcement that all of its vehicles will be available in electric or hybrid models from 2020.

A group of 19 MPs is holding a detailed inquiry into the Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill, which is designed to make it easier to sell electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles which drive themselves.

Measures include placing more vehicle charging points across the country, so that motorists are encouraged to buy an electric vehicle even if they don’t have a garage or another convenient location to charge the car in.

Setting out the proposals in the House of Commons, Transport Minister John Hayes said the changes were prompted by innovated car manufacturers in the UK.

He said: “We have long since moved beyond the question of whether road transport will be electrified. It is now irrefragable that that will occur.

“The question now is when - not whether - and at what pace. For many manufacturers in the UK, the answer to that question is, frankly, now.

“For Nissan, it means the second generation of its best-selling Leaf, capable of about 200 emission-free miles between charges, which is being built in Sunderland.

“For BMW, it means the introduction of an all-electric version of the Mini to be built in Oxford from 2019.

“For Jaguar Land Rover, it means the introduction of the world’s first electric premium sport utility vehicle, the I-Pace, coming next year, with every single Jaguar Land Rover vehicle being electrified from 2020.

“Just those examples alone show that British-made electric vehicles are increasingly competitive around the world, but if we are to keep that leading edge into the next decade, we need the UK’s charging infrastructure to keep improving.”

The legislation will give the Government the power to require petrol stations and motorway service stations to provide charging points.

It will also allow the Government to regulate charging points provided by rival businesses so that they are available to all motorists, rather than only to be people who have signed up to a specific service.

And it makes it clear that if an automated car is involved in an accident, insurers are till responsible for dealing with any claims as they are now. However, insurers can in turn recover costs from a manufacturer if the problem was caused by a fault with the vehicle.

The House of Commons Public Bill Committee has now invited any person or organisation with “relevant expertise and experience or a special interest” to sent it written a submission to consider.

It held its first meeting on Tuesday 31st October.

The Committee will go through the proposed legislation in detail and consider whether changes are needed, and may propose amendments to the Bill.

It is co-chaired by Black Country MP Adrian Bailey (Lab West Bromwich West) and members include Matt Western, Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, and Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire.

Some MPs have claimed there is a danger of terrorists hacking into autonomous cars.

Labour MP Geraint Davies pressed shadow transport minister Karl Turner on the issue of hacking, when the legislation was debated by MPs earlier in Ocotber.

He said: “I wanted to ask whether he felt there was any risk at all of any intervention to the software by someone malicious, even terrorists, to make some of these automated devices dangerous.”

Mr Turner replied: “He makes a very valid point, and it’s a point that I know through my discussions with the minister that the Government are considering and taking very seriously.”

More information about taking part in the consultation is available at https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2017/october/have-your-say-on-the-automated-and-electric-vehicles-bill/.