MPs have been given three weeks to tell the Government if they object to spending hundreds of millions of pounds on holding the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They've been told they have until October 31 to object.

The cost of holding the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the city is expected to be between £600 million and £750 million, although no official figure has been given.

And the Government has agreed to fund 75% of the cost. That could mean at least £450 million.

But Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has now invited MPs and members of the House of Lords to tell her whether they object to spending the money.

In a written statement to the House of Commons, she said: "Parliamentarians may signify objections by giving notice of a Parliamentary Question or by otherwise raising the matter in parliament by 31 October."

"Final approval to proceed with incurring the liability will be withheld pending an examination of the objection."

The statement only promises to examine objections - potentially allowing the Government to proceed with the bid even if some MPs or Lords oppose it.

She also repeated the Government's strong backing for Birmingham's bid, saying: "Birmingham’s bid presents an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the very best of Global Britain to the world, showcasing the UK as a destination for international trade, education and tourism.

"It has the full backing of government and will not only help grow the economy in the West Midlands and beyond, it would also leave a strong sports legacy by upgrading facilities to benefit both elite athletes and the local community."

The remaining 25% of the costs, likely to be £150 million or more, will have to be paid for locally. Birmingham City Council, business-led organisations such as Local Enterprise Partnerships, the West Midlands Combined Authority, universities and other West Midlands councils could all contribute.

Precise costs, and the breakdown of who will pay for what, have not been published.

A bidding contest for the 2022 Games has been reopened - after Birmingham’s bid was declared not “fully compliant”.

Birmingham was the only contender in the running to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, after the deadline for cities to submit bids passed on Saturday, September 30 with just the one hat in the ring.

Potential bids from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Victoria in Canada ran out of steam in recent weeks through the failure to secure funding.

But having reviewed Birmingham’s bid at a meeting in Sri Lanka over the last two days, the Commonwealth Games Federation’s executive board decided to give rival bids until November 30 to come forward.

It means more time has been given to other potential bidders such as Adelaide, Kuala Lumpur and Victoria to come up with rival plans.

The team behind Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games bid are still confident the games will come to the city.

Paul Blanchard, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Games England, said his organisation was still “confident” Birmingham will stage a “fantastic” Games.