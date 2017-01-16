How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

MPs ask whether dads get a fair deal in the workplace

Commons women's committee wants to know what it's like being a father who works

Tory MP Philip Davis complains about 'militant feminists' during International Men's Day speech
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Outspoken Birmingham Jess Phillips MP is to help lead an inquiry into whether men get a fair deal in the workplace.

MPs will investigate whether working fathers receive the support they need in order to play a role caring for their children.

Ms Phillips (Lab Birmingham Yardley) is a member of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, which has tended to look into issues which particularly affect women but has now launched an inquiry after research revealed many fathers do not feel supported in the workplace.

Research by campaign group Working Families found that 47 per cent of working fathers, nearly half, say they want to downshift into a less stressful job because they can’t balance the demands of work and family life.

Yardley MP Jess Phillips said women were 'baited and heckled' in Birmingham every week.
Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips

Maria Miller, Chair of the Committee, said: “Many fathers want to take a more active role in caring for their children. Our report on the Gender Pay Gap found that investing in policies that support men to share childcare equally, and allow women to continue working, will reap financial benefits as well as reducing the gender pay gap.

“Supporting parents in the workplace is a priority for the Government. Yet it admits that its flagship Shared Parental Leave policy is likely to have a very low take-up rate.”

The inquiry is asking people to contribute evidence on issues including:

  • How well do fathers feel their current working arrangements help them to fulfil their caring responsibilities for children of all ages?

  • Do fathers have the financial support to enable them to fulfil their caring responsibilities?

  • Are there changes to the workplace – such as an increase in freelance, agency or casual working – which might have an impact on fathers? Are there challenges for fathers working in particular employment sectors?

  • What role can Government, employers and other stakeholders play in overcoming these barriers? What policy or legislative changes would be most effective in supporting fathers to fulfil their caring responsibilities?

Ms Phillips previously clashed with Conservative MP Philip Davies after he called for a Commons debate on International Men’s Day. She argued that men already had enough opportunities to speak in the House of Commons, where two thirds of MPs are male, but the comments led to her receiving a wave of vile abuse on Twitter.

PA Wire
MP Philip Davies speaking in the House of Commons

But Ms Phillips and Mr Davies, MP for Shipley in Yorkshire, are both now members of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, and will work together on the inquiry.

To submit evidence to the inquiry, go to http://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/women-and-equalities-committee/inquiries/parliament-2015/fathers-and-the-workplace-16-17/

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    BCU professor dismissed as students rally to his defence
  2. Regional Affairs
    Shock video shows graffiti damage to one of Birmingham's most beautiful buildings
  3. Regional Affairs
    London Olympic Games bosses to advise on Birmingham's 2026 Commonwealth Games bid
  4. Regional Affairs
    City's most popular arts venue tackling 70 per cent funding cut
  5. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham to stage traveller summit to stop another summer of misery

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Bobbi Bassi, REI; Hannah George, Sarah Horton, Ben Wisher, Richard Williams, all Knight Frank
  1. Post People
    Birmingham Report launched by Knight Frank
  2. Business News
    Birmingham 'most entrepreneurial city outside London'
  3. Commercial Property
    Smallbrook Queensway demolition set for go ahead
  4. Regional Affairs
    BCU professor dismissed as students rally to his defence
  5. Regional Affairs
    Shock video shows graffiti damage to one of Birmingham's most beautiful buildings
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor