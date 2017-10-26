Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MPs from both major parties - and across the whole West Midlands region - have signed a letter showing their support for Birmingham’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

A letter signed by MPs from Worcestshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Warwickshire was sent to the bid's leaders, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward, as they prepare to meet the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to promote Birmingham's plans.

Birmingham was left as he only viable bid after Durban pulled out of hosting the games, but the CGF has extended the bidding process to try and attract other competitors.

The letter was organised by Meriden MP Dame Caroline Spelman. She said: "The preparation period for the games has been truncated by Durban pulling out so time is now of the essence.

"The CGF should get on and decide so that Birmingham can crack on with preparing the facilities region so to leave lasting and beneficial legacy."

Here's what the letter says:

Dear Andy and Ian,

We, the undersigned MPs for the West Midlands region, write in support of the bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022 in Birmingham and the surrounding region.

This bid has the full support of the UK Government including a financial contribution. Our Local Authorities through the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) have also offered their financial support.

Given that the preparation period for these games has been shortened by the decision of Durban to pull out of hosting them, we urge the Commonwealth Games Federation to make a rapid decision so that everyone involved can crack on and make sure the 2022 Games are a great success.

Yours ever,

Rt. Hon. Dame Caroline Spelman MP (Meriden)

Co-Signatories:

Jack Dromey (Lab Birmingham Erdington)

Wendy Morton (Con Aldridge Brownhills)

Julian Knight (Con Solihull)

Marcus Jones (Con Nuneaton)

Michael Fabricant (Con Lichfield)

Mark Garnier (Con Wyre Forest)

Mike Wood (Con Dudley South)

Rachel Maclean (Con Redditch)

Jeremy Lefroy (Con Stafford)

Craig Tracey (Con North Warwickshire)

Eddie Hughes (Con Walsall South)

Mark Pawsey (Con Rugby)

Philip Dunne (Con Ludlow)

Steve McCabe (Lab Birmingham Hall Green)

Harriet Baldwin (Con West Worcestershire)

Bill Wiggin (Con North Herefordshire)

James Morris (Con Halesowen)