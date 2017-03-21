MP not giving up on student housing law

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A Birmingham MP has vowed to battle on in his bid to stop rogue landlords and cowboy builders ruining neighbourhoods despite having his proposed law pushed to the back of the queue.

Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe drew up his Protection of Family Homes Bill after being inundated with complaints from residents who saw scores of family homes over extended and carved up into bedsits by student landlords.

His law proposed strengthening planning regulations and giving council planning departments more powers, including fines on landlords, to enforce them.

The Labour MP has previously warned that student houses were taking over family properties in parts of Selly Oak. But, despite some initial support from other MPs whose constituencies were also blighted by rogue landlords, the Bill fell flat at the second reading stage in the House of Commons last year.

The Government failed to back it and MPs instead pushed other Bills and it ran out of time. But Labour MP Mr McCabe has vowed to fight back.

"I'm not letting this go," he said. "I'm furious about the Government's attitude. "Despite acknowledging that a number of rogue landlords have no regard for planning legislation or building regulations, there was nothing in their recent white paper to deal with the exploitation of permitted development rights.

"I introduced my Bill with the aim of strengthening planning enforcement practices by imposing fines on landlords and developers who violate planning regulations.

"Dodgy landlords purposely try to drag out enforcement notices for as long as possible, showing utter contempt for the local community." He has recently had some success in securing council enforcement notices against one developer.

Mr McCabe added: "I'm pleased to see the council is taking action but a change in law is needed which is why I'm not letting my Bill to protect family homes go. "I've heard from far too many of my constituents who've had their homes devalued and privacy affected to just give up."