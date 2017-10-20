Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour MP Jess Phillips says she is "appalled" after a video was published of a fellow Labour MP saying "get on your knees bitch".

MP Clive Lewis made the remark at an event organised by Momentum, a campaign group which supports Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

A short clip, published on the Guido Fawkes website, does not provide any context for the remark. Mr Lewis is shown in front of a crowd of people and raises the microphone to his mouth before saying the words.

He appears to be addressing someone who cannot be seen in the film. A second video was later shared on Twitter showing that he was talking to a young man who had been asked to come up on to the stage and sit down.

The crowd responds noisily, and a woman with a microphone then chastises Mr Lewis, saying: "This is meant to be a safe space, thank you".

Ms Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, said on Twitter: "Just seen the Clive Lewis video. Obviously I am appalled, just listened to 7 teenage girls speak up about gender inequality. Perhaps I'll bring them to work on Monday."

Mr Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, is a former Shadow Defence Secretary and Shadow Business Secretary, and had been seen as a potential future leadership candidate.

Following criticism from Ms Philips and other Labour MPs such as Stella Creasy, Mr Lewis issued a statement apologising.

He said on Twitter: "I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable."

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party condemns the language used by Clive Lewis. It was completely unacceptable and falls far short of the standard expected of Labour MPs.”