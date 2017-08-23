Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Criminals are increasingly likely to escape being jailed for their crimes in the West Midlands.

The Constabulary has one of the HIGHEST rates of suspended sentences in England and Wales.

Crooks collared by West Midlands Police are increasingly likely to avoid being thrown into jail and walk away with a suspended sentence.

One in 20 (5%) of sentences were suspended in 2012 in the West Midlands Police force area, compared to when one in 15 sentences (6.9%) were suspended last year in the West Midlands Police force area.

Criminals were nearly one-and-a-half times more likely to avoid immediate custody compared to 2012.

However, the proportion of sentences that are suspended has shrunk from 7.7% in 2014.

Across the West Midlands region, 77% of offenders with 10 or more previous suspended sentences received immediate custodial sentences in 2015/16.

Why are these figures so important?

West Midlands police force area has one of the highest rates of suspended sentences in England and Wales, with 3,457 offenders given a suspended term in 2016, out of 50,134 who were sentenced.

The number given suspended sentences has jumped by 15% since 2012, when there were 2,996 given out, with an even bigger rise since 2002, when it was just 129.

In the West Midlands, 7,297 offenders were sentenced in 2015/16 who had at least one previous suspended sentence, including 29 with nine and 51 with 10 or more.

There were also 26,555 offenders with no previous suspended sentences that were also sentenced.

This means 22% of offenders sentenced in 2015/16 had a previous suspended sentence.

What does this mean?

Across the region, there were 3,089 offenders who had previous suspended sentences, who were sentenced to immediate custody in 2015/16, as well as 4,527 offenders with no previous suspended sentences.

Offenders with previous suspended sentences were 2.5 times as likely to be given an immediate custodial sentence, 42%, compared to those with no previous suspended sentences, 17%.

For those with nine previous suspended sentences, 20 out of 29, 69%, were given immediate custodial sentences, and for those with 10 or more previous suspended sentences, 39 out of 51, 77%, were immediately jailed.

What is the national picture?

Across England and Wales, one in 22 sentences handed out last year was suspended, 4.5%, with criminals nearly one-and-a-half times more likely to avoid immediate custody compared to 2012, when 3.6% of sentences were suspended, or one in 28.

In 2007, 2.9% of sentences were suspended, one in 35, and in 2002, it was just 0.2% or one in every 564 handed down.

Last year was the first since at least 2002, when the proportion of sentences was suspended dropped compared to the previous year, down from 4.6% in 2015.

Overall 56,317 suspended terms were given out in 2016, out of 1,238,035 offenders who were sentenced, according to data released by the Ministry of Justice following a Freedom of Information request.

The number given suspended sentences has fallen from 57,072 in 2015, but was 26% higher than in 2012, when there were 44,644 given out, with an even bigger rise since 2002, when it was just 2,519.

Across England and Wales, just 65% of offenders with 10 or more previous suspended sentences received immediate custodial sentences in 2015/16.

There were 71,402 offenders were sentenced in 2015/16 who had at least one previous suspended sentence, including 324 with nine and 762 with 10 or more. There were also 279,794 offenders with no previous suspended sentences that were also sentenced. This means 20% of offenders sentenced in 2015/16 had a previous suspended sentence.

There were 26,821 offenders who had previous suspended sentences, who were sentenced to immediate custody in 2015/16, as well as 45,729 offenders with no previous suspended sentences.

Offenders with previous suspended sentences were more than twice as likely to be given an immediate custodial sentence, 38%, compared to those with no previous suspended sentences, 16%.

For those with nine previous suspended sentences, 202 out of 328, 62%, were given immediate custodial sentences, and for those with 10 or more previous suspended sentences, 493 out of 762, 65%, were immediately jailed.

What is a suspended sentence?

If the court imposes a term of imprisonment of between 14 days and two years, it may suspend the sentence for between six months and two years.

When the court suspends a sentence, it may impose one or more requirements for the offender to undertake in the community. However, a suspended sentence is not a more severe form of community punishment but a custodial sentence that has been suspended.

Sentencing guidelines say a suspended sentence may be appropriate for someone with a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, strong personal mitigation and where immediate custody will result in significant harmful impact upon others.

An offender may be counted multiple times where they were sentenced multiple times during the year.

Whether an offender is given a custodial sentence will depend on whether or not that is a possible sentencing outcome for that offence within the sentencing guidelines.

Where an offender with previous suspended sentences is not given a custodial sentence for the most recent offence, they may still be jailed if a suspended sentence is still in force.

According to sentencing guidelines, if an offender commits a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order, the court must activate the suspended sentence in full or in part unless it would be unjust in all the circumstances to do so.

Relevant considerations will include the extent to which (if any) the offender complied with the requirements, and, where a subsequent offence has been committed, the facts of that offence.

Where the court does not activate the sentence it must state its reasons.

If the court does not activate the sentence in whole or in part it must amend the order so as to either fine the offender or make the community requirements more onerous, or extend the operational period of the suspended sentence.